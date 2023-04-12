ENDERS AND ANGELS: and other stories by Ellicott Wells

Death takes a holiday in Ellicott Wells’ new short-story collection, Enders and Angels, now available on Amazon
This Book is a darkly comedic collection of 13 tall tales, nightmares, and swear-to-gods misremembered.”
— ELLICOTT WELLS
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellicott Wells, whose last novel Widow’s Weeds was a Writer’s Digest award winner, returns with Enders and Angels, a short-story collection that’s a twisted delight for fans of horror and fantasy – and based on a true story.
Wells was living in a row home in Northeast Philadelphia when a body was discovered in a corner apartment on Memorial Day, 1989. Wells’ fictionalized account of the stories shared by neighbors who had gathered to watch and wait is gossipy and improbable, horrifying and fantastic, but always engaging -- from the woman who has herself buried alive in a low-rent cemetery…and the sisters who take advantage of a deadly match-making service…to the not-quite-dead changing the fates of the living in 1930s Philadelphia.
Ellicott Wells is an American author from Chester County, Pennsylvania. She won acclaim for her last novel and her recent screenplay, which was based on the title story from this collection. Her atmospheric settings, lyrical prose, natural dialogue, and quirky humor make the writing feel fresh and original. Her stories are often darkly comedic, with unexpected twists that will leave readers both laughing and gasping in terror.
Wells is a rising star in the horror and dark fantasy genres, and her work is sure to continue to captivate readers for years to come.
In a statement, Wells said, “I’m thrilled to share this strange little collection. I tell small stories about big things – mortality, identity, relationships, and the unknown – and I hope readers will find something that stays with them. In the dark.”
