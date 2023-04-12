Software and Services Drive Growth in U.S. Consumer Technology Market

There were 2,119 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,703 in the last 365 days.
Streaming, subscriptions integral to how people use, experience consumer technology
ARLINGTON, Va., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced its first U.S. Consumer Technology Software and Services Industry Forecast today. The report shows that software and services account for 31% ($151 billion) of the U.S. consumer technology market in 2023. The sector's rise is driven by a broadening portfolio of subscription services including new offerings like Digital Therapeutics (DTx). It finds consumers want a seamless experience when using different services, and service providers will continue to merge.
Based on CTA's U.S. Consumer Technology One-Year Industry Forecast, this report reveals how software and services are evolving traditional views of how content is consumed. It previews how AI, IoT, cloud services and connectivity create new possibilities as designers leverage new tools to deliver compelling products. The category will contribute $1 billion in new spending to the industry this year, balancing flat demand for hardware.
"The rise of digital therapeutics, gaming and streaming offerings add vibrancy and choice to the consumer technology industry, offering entertainment on the go and the ability to manage your health," said Rick Kowalski, Sr. Director, Business Intelligence at CTA. "Hardware remains important, but services are an essential part of the customer experience. They are expanding the possibilities of what we can do with our devices and shaping the future of entertainment."
Top five software and service growth areas (2023 versus 2022):
Key Influences on Services Spending
Economic uncertainty is weighing on consumers and businesses. Inflation, rising debt and dwindling savings are the biggest concerns influencing consumer spending:
Methodology
Twice each year since 1967, the CTA updates its forecast of more than 125 consumer technology products and services. This forecast serves as the benchmark for the consumer technology industry, charting the size and growth of underlying categories and the industry. It is used by manufacturers and retailers for creating product development plans; financial analysts for sizing market opportunities; industry and general media for providing context in their coverage; government staff for understanding the scope of the industry to guide policy decisions; and CTA itself for highlighting the successes and challenges of the industry.
