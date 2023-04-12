Sana Announces Partnership with Prime Health Services, Expands All-Access Network to 1.7M Provider Locations

Prime Health Services is one of the largest national PPO networks in the country

Sana, a health care company that provides Fortune 500-level health benefits to small businesses at affordable prices, today announced a partnership with Prime Health Services, a national cost management solutions company.

Through this partnership, Sana and Prime Health Services will be able to expand their coverage to a larger number of individuals, increasing the number of provider locations in Sana's network by over 40 percent. Joining forces will give both companies the ability to provide quality services to a broader audience, while optimizing their resources and reducing costs.

"A key component of Sana's mission is to make high-quality healthcare more accessible," said Sana co-founder and CEO Will Young. "Through Sana's partnership with Prime Health Services, we are expanding the number of provider locations members can access by over 40 percent nationwide. Providing easy access to first-rate providers is a critical step toward improving the overall health of our member population."

Strategic Partnership with One of the Largest PPO Networks in the U.S.

Prime Health Services is one of the largest national PPO networks in the country and is particularly strong in 80 percent of the states in which Sana operates. Sana customers will be able to discover providers in the Prime Health network and the HealthSmart network through Sana's internal Find Care tool.

"Our new partnership will enable us to expand our coverage to a broader number of individuals while also achieving cost savings," said Prime Health Services COO Scott Nocon. "Joining forces will allow us to expand the number of people we provide with quality services, while optimizing our resources and reducing costs. We are looking forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring, and the positive impact it will have on our customers and our bottom line."

Sana has made strides in recent years to improve its health service and insurance offerings to the communities it serves. In 2022, Sana opened Sana MD, the company's first primary care health center for members. Located in Austin, Sana MD provides employees with access to $0 comprehensive onsite primary care, urgent care, labs and care coordination, as well as virtual primary care. Sana has also announced partnerships with Bloom, Carrum Health and Little Otter, making this partnership with Prime Health Services the latest expansion to the growing Sana Care ecosystem.

About Sana

Sana provides small businesses with dependable health plans at prices they can afford. Through value-based care, the Sana Care ecosystem of world-class providers, direct primary care, and more, Sana is reducing the cost of high-quality care. Sana makes it easy for employers to administer benefits and offers members simplified health plans and top-notch customer service. For more information, visit www.sanabenefits.com.

About Prime Health Services

Prime Health Services, Inc. is a strategic health care technology partner supporting clients with tailored services for minimizing the rising cost of health care. Since 2001, our medical cost containment services help clients in auto liability, group health, indigent care, personal injury, and workers' compensation. Our tech-focused nature allows insurance carriers, TPAs, self-insureds, employers, and government entities to take advantage of our flexibility while not compromising on bill processing speed, data integrity, or access to care. When it comes to customization, we are second to none.

