Cinq Music Appoints Amanda Tumulty as Vice President of Global Marketing

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) April 12, 2023

Cinq Music Group, a leading independent record label and distributor, has named Amanda Tumulty as its new Vice President of Global Marketing. Prior to joining Cinq, she spent over five years at Universal Music Group on the Global Consumer Marketing team specializing in Marketing Strategy & Operations. In addition to her time at UMG, she held a position at Spotify, where she was responsible for all label advertising and on-platform global growth efforts. Her earlier experience also includes NBCSports and Ernst & Young.

"I am thrilled to join Cinq Music as the VP, Global Marketing. It is an honor to work alongside such a talented, passionate, and creative team to support Cinq's iconic catalog," comments Tumulty about her new role.

"At a time of rapid growth in our company, and the industry at large, marketing is a key differentiator. Not just for our artists, but for our company, as well. We couldn't be more excited to have Amanda on board to help us achieve our goals along with our amazing roster of talent," President and Co-Founder Barry Daffurn stated.

Tumulty will oversee all marketing strategies for the roster and the Cinq Music brand. One of the biggest challenges she will face is creating plans for the various markets in which the brand is present.

"As the digital landscape has grown, so has the amount of content being released, which means it's more important than ever to have a strong, data-informed marketing strategy to help cut through the noise and connect with fans," Tumulty said about the challenges marketing teams are facing.

Her profile is built on driving results and innovation through data-informed marketing strategies, analyzing performance and distilling key learnings, monitoring audience and platform trends, and above all, answering the age-old marketing question: "did it work?"

Over the past 12 months, Cinq has aggressively explored new genres. One notable development is the opening of a Nashville office, which signals the label's foray into the country music market. As part of this expansion, Cinq has acquired its first country catalogs and signed new songwriters and recording artists. Despite operating independently, the label has also played a major role in driving the growth of the regional Mexican genre. Acts distributed and launched through Cinq Music include Natanael Cano, Luis R Conriquez, Carin Leon, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Marca Registrada, Tito Torbellino Jr, and DannyLux. By diversifying its portfolio of genres and artists, Cinq has established itself as a versatile and dynamic player in the music industry.

As Cinq commemorates its tenth anniversary this year, Tumulty guides the company into its second decade of delivering culturally significant music. This celebration not only confirms the label's success, but also indicates that its growth is on the right track and will persist as Cinq continues to add fresh talent, both to its roster and internally.

