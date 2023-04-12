Senator Saval Joins Community Organizations and Advocates in Call for Permanent Funding for Whole-Home Repairs

READING, ALLENTOWN, PITTSBURGH, and LANCASTER, PA—State Senator Nikil Saval (D–Philadelphia), Pennsylvania Stands Up, One Pennsylvania, Make the Road Pennsylvania, POWER Interfaith, Sunrise Pennsylvania, state and local representatives, and residents and community leaders in counties across the Commonwealth will call for permanent funding for Pennsylvania’s groundbreaking Whole-Home Repairs Program with a week of action beginning Monday, April 17.

In 2022, Pennsylvania’s General Assembly dedicated $125 million to create the Whole-Home Repairs Program, providing a national model for how to preserve aging housing stock and create new jobs. This investment was a major victory for a statewide coalition of housing and energy advocates, community organizations, Pennsylvania residents, and legislators on both sides of the aisle committed to taking meaningful action in response to Pennsylvania’s ongoing housing crisis.

The Whole-Home Repairs Program establishes a one-stop shop in each county for lifesaving home repairs and weatherization, while simultaneously building out Pennsylvania’s workforce and adding new family-sustaining jobs in a growing field.

Even before applications have opened to residents, the program has been met with overwhelming demand, which is expected to far outpace the initial $125 million appropriation. Pennsylvania has some of the oldest housing stock in the nation. A survey of Pennsylvania voters found that one in four lives in a home in need of a critical repair, and one in three faces utility bills that are unaffordable. Across the Commonwealth, 95% of counties applied to administer the Whole-Home Repairs program to their residents.

On behalf of Pennsylvania homes and communities, advocates are calling on the Pennsylvania General Assembly to secure permanent funding for Whole-Home Repairs.

Following the event, speakers will take questions from the media.

READING EVENT

WHEN: Monday, April 17, 4:00pm

WHERE: Reading City Hall, 815 Washington St., Reading, PA 19601

WHO: Senator Nikil Saval, Senator Judy Schwank, Spring Township Supervisor Jess Royer, Berks Stands Up, Make the Road Pennsylvania, Sunrise Pennsylvania, Berks County Redevelopment Authority, Berks County residents

ALLENTOWN EVENT

WHEN: Tuesday, April 18, 11:00am

WHERE: Make the Road Pennsylvania Offices, 144 N .7th St., Allentown, PA 18101

WHO: Senator Nikil Saval, Lehigh Valley Stands Up, Make the Road Pennsylvania, Community Action Lehigh Valley, Lehigh Valley residents

PITTSBURGH EVENT

WHEN: Thursday, April 20, 12:30pm

WHERE: One Pennsylvania Offices, 1414 Brighton Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15212

WHO: Senator Nikil Saval, Representative Sara Innamorato, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, One Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania United, 1Hood Power, Action Housing, Pittsburgh residents

LANCASTER EVENT

WHEN: Friday, April 21, 11:00am

WHERE: Penn Square, corner of King and Queen Sts., Lancaster, PA 17603

WHO: Senator Nikil Saval, Representative Ismail Smith-Wade-El, Lancaster Stands Up, POWER Interfaith, CASA, Lancaster Lebanon Habitat For Humanity, Lancaster residents

Additional participants for events may be announced in the coming days.