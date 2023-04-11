Direct cooperation with universities in Italy will be established

UZBEKISTAN, April 11 - Today, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov also met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Uzbekistan Agostino Pinna.

During the meeting, issues of strengthening relations between Uzbekistan and Italy in the field of education and science were discussed. In particular, an exchange of views took place on establishing direct cooperation between the universities of the two countries, holding online and offline meetings, conferences, forums, seminars, trainings in cooperation with higher educational institutions.

In addition, the need to develop programs aimed at supporting technology parks and start-up projects was noted.

In turn, the issues of implementing the organization of trips of the teaching staff, research teams and students of Italian universities to Uzbekistan to get acquainted with the rich scientific heritage of our country were discussed.

Source: Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan