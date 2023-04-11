Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,585 in the last 365 days.

Direct cooperation with universities in Italy will be established

UZBEKISTAN, April 11 - Today, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov also met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Uzbekistan Agostino Pinna.

During the meeting, issues of strengthening relations between Uzbekistan and Italy in the field of education and science were discussed. In particular, an exchange of views took place on establishing direct cooperation between the universities of the two countries, holding online and offline meetings, conferences, forums, seminars, trainings in cooperation with higher educational institutions.

In addition, the need to develop programs aimed at supporting technology parks and start-up projects was noted.

In turn, the issues of implementing the organization of trips of the teaching staff, research teams and students of Italian universities to Uzbekistan to get acquainted with the rich scientific heritage of our country were discussed.

Source: Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Direct cooperation with universities in Italy will be established

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more