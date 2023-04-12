Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,583 in the last 365 days.

DHHR Announces Energy Assistance Program for Low-Income Residents

For each additional person, add $590. Households whose countable income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible; however, some types of income may be excluded from LIEAP.

Applications may be obtained at local DHHR offices, community action agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.  Applications are also available online at www.wvpath.wv.gov.

All applications must be received by DHHR or postmarked by April 28, 2023.  Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx or by calling 304-356-4619. Mailing the application to any other office or a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit the processing of the application.​

You just read:

DHHR Announces Energy Assistance Program for Low-Income Residents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more