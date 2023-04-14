Create Impact Launches Changemakers Campaign Featuring Social Impact Leaders

Actor/Entrepreneur and Changemaker Ashton Kutcher helped our mission to educate and inspire our community of socially conscious entrepreneurs and humanitarians, while shedding light on the critical issues of trafficking through his work with nonprofit, THORN.
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Create Impact, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, announced today the launch of its newest campaign to bridge celebrities, entrepreneurs, and humanitarians through its Changemaker Membership Campaign. Guided by the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, Changemakers is a Network Community of humanitarians across all walks of life that believe that only together can we create impact.
Create Impact was founded by Rachel Carlsen, a certified public accountant with more than 30 years of experience in both nonprofit and for-profit business. Its mission is to empower a global community of Changemakers through its socially conscious entrepreneurism and philanthropic campaigns.
Prior to Create Impact, Ms. Carlsen co-managed the fiscal sponsorship and administration of more than 250 galas and business acceleration experiences designed for networking, education and supporting startup nonprofits.
In these efforts, a community of like-minded Changemakers emerged through activations featuring insights from business experts, celebrities and global leaders such as: Jeff Hoffman (Co-founder, Priceline), Matthew McConaughey, Ashton Kutcher (Co-founder, THORN), Euphoria’s Nika King, Quincy Jones, Alec Stern (Founder, Constant Contact), John Travolta, Halle Berry, Deepak Chopra, En Vogue’s Rhona Bennett (Board Member, Create Impact), Sir Richard Branson, Nikki DeLoach, Frank Shankwitz (Co-Founder, Make a Wish), Brian Smith (Founder, UGG Boots), Sean “Diddy” Combs, John Paul DeJoria (Founder, Paul Mitchell & Patron), Mario Lopez, Jack Canfield (Author, Chicken Soup for the Soul and Success Principles), Tai Lopez, Tom Bilyeu, Anthony Mackie, and the late Brian Tracy, among many others.
Create Impact now brings its community of more than 10,000 people together under its Changemakers Campaign; A Network Community for Change - a program that provides its members the tools and techniques to help maximize their social impact, including networking opportunities with like-minded individuals and world-class leaders who are successful visionaries and strategists in business and philanthropy.
The Changemakers Campaign provides its members the administration, educational resources, accounting services, tax filings and expert guidance to make a difference in the world and their own communities. Create Impact becomes a trusted partner by also providing Fiscal Sponsorship to its members who can drive funds towards their nonprofit purpose and receive donations without receiving tax-exempt 501(c)3 status. Create Impact becomes the Social Impact Partner for that member, and creates an opportunity for her/his for-profit business to carry-out a non-profit mission.
“I believe that it is everyone's responsibility to raise each other up and to affect the world in a positive way. Our Changemakers campaign was born from my desire to help humanitarians make a difference in their own communities - to Create Impact.” - Rachel Carlsen (Founder, Create Impact)
The Changemakers Network is all about providing a place for like-minded individuals around the world to collaborate, innovate and to learn, grow, thrive and give. To learn more about Changemakers, visit www.CreateImpact.org/changemakers
ABOUT CREATE IMPACT™
Create Impact is a CPA-led 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization founded by Rachel Carlsen with the support of a coalition of socially conscious entrepreneurs and humanitarians. Create Impact directly supports a wide range of causes through our Programs and Initiatives, such as Day of Hope that supports victims of domestic abuse. Our work addresses global challenges, and we take action to help end poverty, inequality and climate change. To learn more, visit www.CreateImpact.org
