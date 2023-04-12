A drug strength or concentration of its active ingredient(s)/active moiety can be expressed in many ways. The United States Pharmacopeia (USP) General Chapter <7> Labeling has issued standards for expressing the strength for drug and biological products1. The standards align with FDA guidance, and are used throughout the FDA-approved labeling, including the container labels, carton labeling, and prescribing information. In order to align with USP standards and FDA guidance and standardize the expression of active ingredients in drug listing Structured Product Labeling (SPL) submitted to FDA, the Agency has adopted a series of automated validation rules to allow for certain expressions.

For example, the strength of active ingredient is not allowed to be included as a percentage value but can be a concentration of an amount of solute in an amount of solution:

As w/w - mass (grams) of solute in mass (100 g) of solution, like topical creams and ointments

As w/v - mass (grams) of solute in a volume (100 mL) of solution, like oral liquids

As v/v - volume (milliliters) of solute in a volume (100 mL) of solution, like alcohol

The strength data element in a listing SPL is designed to accept submissions mostly in concentrations of w/w or w/v format, when the strength of an active ingredient is expressed as a percentage. Percentages must be converted into ratios of w/w or w/v with a value in the numerator and in the denominator including the correct units of measure in order to pass the SPL validation rules. Exceptions to this rule are alcohol, medical gases and water. Strength of active ingredients in these products can be included in the SPL as v/v and should not be converted into w/w or w/v. In cases like alcohol, the value of density can fluctuate depending on the temperature. Converting the strength into w/w or w/v may lead to an incorrect strength. It is therefore recommended that the strength of active ingredient for these products be included as v/v in the listing SPL.

In most cases, the listed active ingredient strength in SPL should align with the labeling where the Numerator Unit reflects the weight of the active ingredient, and the Denominator Unit reflects the volume or each container2,3. An example of “weight” is milligram, an example of “volume” is milliliter, an example of “time” is hour, and an example of “each” is tablet.

Similar to the labeling, listed active ingredient strengths should avoid the use of error-prone abbreviations (e.g., use “Unit” instead of “IU” or “U”; use “mcg” instead of “μg”; and use a leading zero before a decimal point when the dose is less than one measurement unit (use “0.125 mg” instead of “.125 mg”)4.

Note for injectable products that are solids intended to be constituted/reconstituted, the active ingredient strength in SPL should be listed as the amount per vial. For injectable products that are liquids (e.g., solutions, suspensions, and emulsions), the active ingredient strength in SPL should be listed as the total amount per total volume. Examples:

Table 1: Example of Strength Conversion for Injectable Products

Product and strength SPL Numerator Value SPL Numerator Unit SPL Denominator Value SPL Denominator Unit Drug A

for Injection

100 mg/vial Each vial contains Drug A lyophilized powder 100 mg 100 mg 1 Each Drug B

Injection

100 mg/20 mL

(5 mg/mL) Each vial contains Drug B 100 mg 100 mg 20 mL