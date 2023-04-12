Fashion Designer Patricia Nash Unveils Luxurious Bahamian Estate

Snaresbrook Manor, available for luxury rentals, is the Bahamian estate of fashion designer, Patricia Nash.
We cherish the memories of places we have visited and the people we traveled with. These memories and inspirations fuel my designs in my professional world and this home.”
— Patricia Nash
ELEUTHERA, TN, BAHAMAS, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion designer, Patricia Nash has opened her Bahamian estate, Snaresbrook Manor, for luxury vacations, events and corporate retreats.
The new bespoke estate comes complete with 200 feet of private beach, orchard and commercial-grade catering kitchen designed to host high-end vacations and luxury retreats. Conceptualized and meticulously designed by long-time fashion designer Patricia Nash whose international travels and cultural experiences shaped the aesthetic.
Located on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera, near Governor’s Harbour, Snaresbrook Manor is decorated and furnished with pieces from Patricia Nash’s personal collection of art, artifacts, furniture and textiles imported from around the world.
The dining room table and kitchen bar were hand crafted from reclaimed mahogany discovered in a 500-year-old home in upstate New York. The estate beautifully blends the classic air of Bahamian casual living with the timeless elegance of leather, wood and textures. Handcrafted tables and antiques from Italy and London serve as interesting conversation pieces throughout the home. Antique Italian mirrors, fine imported rugs and neoclassical style midcentury lamps and candlesticks personally curated from Europe and United States blend to create a truly unique interior.
Wall coverings include original vintage and antique art from around the world. An original photograph from famous African photographer, Jamie Thorn, is on display. A series of AE Bachus Bahama landscape canvas pieces, purchased from his museum, line the halls of the west suite. Lillian August Baroque Bouquet prints line the dining room wall. And original vintage movie posters from the 1950’s- 1990’s bring life to the in-home theatre.
Patricia Nash Designs has been providing high-end, quality handbags inspired by discovery for more than a decade. The brand has expanded to offer jewelry, luggage, leather goods and men’s collection all inspired by her extensive travels.
“We are passionate about travel and the feelings it provokes,” Nash says. “We cherish the memories of places we have visited and the people we traveled with. These memories and inspirations fuel my designs in my professional world and this home. I’m so excited to open this space up to others who share these passions.”
Snaresbrook Manor accommodates 28 guests in seven bedrooms. The on-site staff provides premiere concierge services to ensure the smallest details are taken care of.
About Patricia Nash Designs
Designer and entrepreneur, Patricia Nash, began her world-renowned designer brand in 2010. After more than a decade of creating handbags for dozens of household brands, Patricia was inspired to launch her brand in Knoxville, Tennessee. Her namesake brand Patricia Nash Designs is a line of hand-crafted leather bags inspired by memories of travel, family and her life. Her collections pay homage to vintage craftsmanship through delicate, hand-finished detailing and a fresh take on timeless styles. Patricia’s lifestyle brand has now grown to include gift Items, scarves, knit wraps and ponchos, jewelry, luggage, Nash for Men and can be purchased in major retailers across the U.S. including Macy’s, Dillard’s, Belk, Military exchanges, QVC and HSN. In 2019, the brand launched jewelry and knit woven accessories.
