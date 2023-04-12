Fashion Designer Patricia Nash Unveils Luxurious Bahamian Estate

Snaresbrook Manor, available for luxury rentals, is the Bahamian estate of fashion designer, Patricia Nash. Snaresbrook Manor boasts exquisite indoor and outdoor accommodations. Snaresbrook Manor is decorated with exquisite furniture and decor pieces from Patricia Nash's world travels

Available for rentals, Snaresbrook Manor, on the island of Eleuthera, is exquisitely designed by Nash using high-end furniture and décor from around the world

We cherish the memories of places we have visited and the people we traveled with. These memories and inspirations fuel my designs in my professional world and this home.” — Patricia Nash