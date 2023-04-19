NAUMD Names Top Corporate Innovators, Best Dressed Uniformed Employees For 2023

The Israel Police Department was recognized for its new Sorbtek Stretch EXS uniform program. A collaborative effort between the department and uniform supplier Spiewak, the program includes wear for everyday officers as well as uniforms for specialized units.
The Canadian Coast Guard now operates under a full gender-neutral uniform offering provided by Unisync. This distinctive program includes shirts, pants and shorts, outerwear, sweaters, dress uniforms and service caps affixed with rank braiding, insignia/badges and name tags.
The State of Hawaii Sheriff’s Division is the nation’s only law enforcement agency to have reported to a King. Uniforms are colored in green and silver tan in materials suitable for tropical and temperate environments. The manufacturer 911 Supply produced this winning program.
Incendie Repentigny - Repentigny Fire department wanted a professional and classic l look that didn’t compromise comfort. Martin & Levesque Uniforms’ loose, athletic cut polo with military crease and pleated patch pockets, paired with a blue trouser, fulfills both requirements.
NAUMD’s Innovation Awards recognizes unique design, advanced technology and excellence within the public safety uniform and apparel industry. Thirteen innovations from twelve industry leaders topped the 2023 list:
The ENFORCR™+EVO vest, by Australian Defence Apparel, is a first-of-its-kind thermodynamic, micro-climate controlling load-bearing vest that ensures 360-degree protection and regulates the wearer’s thermal ecosystem.
Vegeto Milkweed Insulation, a 100 percent plant-based solution was developed by Logistik Unicorp to update the existing insulation for Canada Post’s wardrobe.
Bodd has developed the Uniform Sizing Solution that sizes head to toe from a single body scan, eliminating costly fitting processes. Provides an instant size match for products and reduces labor costs,
The Rocky Coronado Collection, created by Rocky Boots, is built for water operations with a fast-drying mesh that offers breathability. The outsole is designed with specific drainage ports that remove water quickly for faster drying times.
Red Kap’s Airflow Raglan Chef Coat with OilBlok technology helps repel heavy stains keeping chef coats looking newer for longer and gets clothes clean quicker with 1/3 fewer washes. Supplied by Workwear Outfitters.
Image of the Year Awards honor the most thoughtfully designed apparel collections and concepts worn in today’s global workforce. Twenty one programs, and ten creators made the list:
Porter Airlines uniforms were designed by Pink Tartan, Kimberley-Newport Mimran and Porter’s branding partner, Winkreative, and distributed by Unisync Group. The suiting is composed of 100% Italian virgin wool.
The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority program consists of functional and comfortable pants and shirt options that wick away moisture, resist wrinkles and provide stretch. A three-in-one offers protection from outside elements. Manufactured by Lion/Elbeco
The Popeyes collection was created by Halo Branded Solutions and includes custom aprons with Popeyes embroidery and patches, custom colored manager shirts decorated with Popeyes pocket trim and embroidery, and “chalkboard” name badges.
The Tesla program created by HPI X Bamko, a division of Superior Group of Companies focuses on sleek and modern aesthetics. Subtle components such as hidden buttons and zipper pulls accomplish the desired look. Each garment bears a signature red grosgrain tape.
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is infused with European styling and fit. Inspired by ships sailed by allied forces in WW1, Design Collective by Cintas created a custom fabric that was used throughout the program.
