mTuitive Promotes Glen Conway to Vice President of International Operations

Glen Conway, VP of International Operations, mTuitive
The leader in data enablement solutions for digital pathology and surgical oncology paves way for international growth
We are thrilled to take the next step and are committed to grow mTuitive's international business while staying true to our mission – data enablement that helps physicians, patients, and populations.”
— Colin Murphy, CEO, mTuitive
CENTERVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- mTuitive, a leading provider of data enablement solutions for healthcare, today announced the appointment of Glen Conway as the Vice President of International Operations, in addition to his role as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, Conway will be responsible for steering the company's international business growth including the delivery of international projects and partnerships with a focus on structured reporting across digital pathology, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics. As Chief Information Security Officer, he is responsible for ensuring mTuitive's security, SOC2, and ISO 27001 readiness.
Colin Murphy, mTuitive's CEO, said, "Glen Conway has decades of experience in the software industry, government, and healthcare IT. His technical skills, project management expertise, compliance management, and leadership have been an asset to mTuitive. We are thrilled to take the next step and are committed to growing mTuitive's international business while staying true to our mission – data enablement that helps physicians, patients, and populations."
With his extensive experience, Conway is a valuable executive on the mTuitive team. His demonstrated skills, leadership, and international experience have proven to be an asset to the company. In particular, his extensive background in cybersecurity and risk management makes him an essential asset in ensuring the security of mTuitive's products and services.
Prior to joining mTuitive, Conway held leadership roles at several software consulting and healthcare technology companies, including Mara Consulting, Flarepath Solutions, and the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer. He has also served in government roles, including developing specialist logistics systems for the Royal Air Force.
About mTuitive:
mTuitive is revolutionizing reporting, data, and analytical software for digital pathology and surgical oncology. Their innovative synoptic reporting software allows for the aggregation of a patient's data with thousands of different reports, giving medical professionals new insights and understanding to elevate the standard of care and benefit the patient. By capturing all required data and ensuring standards compliance, hospitals and surgery centers can improve efficiency and accuracy. With a commitment to continued innovation, mTuitive is at the forefront of shaping the future of medicine, enabling the best minds in healthcare to make better decisions and provide the best possible outcomes for patients. Learn more at www.mtuitive.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.