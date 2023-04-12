Entrepreneurs Convene and Learn to "Lead The Way" at Upcoming Conference

The Women's Business Center of Richmond Winning With Women and Minorites Conference flyer
The Second Annual Winning With Women and Minorites Entrepreneurs Conference presented by The Women's Business Center of Richmond is set for April 28.
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For two consecutive years, the Women's Business Center of Richmond presents an Entrepreneurs Conference bringing together decision-and-policy makers throughout the Richmond business economy to network and learn new skills. With the theme "Leading the Way," the 2023 Winning With Women and Minorites Conference is set for April 28 at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens in Richmond, VA. With a growing market, the Women's Business Center of Richmond looks forward to highlighting the expansion of community, local economy and Richmond’s spirit as a whole.
Program Director Shara Gibson notes that amongst the changes, the annual event is an opportunity to demonstrate "how they are responding to those changes, all while preserving the rich history of Richmond."
Federally recognized as a program of the Small Business Association (SBA), the Women's Business Center looks to establish its footing amongst Funders, Partners and Entrepreneurs as a premier business resource. The day conference is "the one-stop hub for Entrepreneurs to learn, meet and grow" and features a Business Awards Luncheon honoring "exceptional and impactful small businesses in the Greater Richmond region," along with breakout sessions/panel discussions for start-ups, advocates and those looking to scale their business.
Shelly Omilâdè Bell, CEO of Black Girl Ventures, will serve as the keynote speaker of the event, while Award-Winning Journalist Reba Hollingsworth is set to host. Those looking to attend and learn how they too can "lead the way," must register and purchase tickets for admission at https://theinstitutenc.org/wbcrichmond/wwwam/.
About The Women's Business Center of Richmond
On March 18, 2021, the National Institute of Minority Economic Development, in partnership with Virginia Union University, opened the doors of the Women's Business Center of Richmond.
The WBC Richmond provides one-on-one counseling, training, technical assistance, networking, and resources vital to the success of women entrepreneurs in the Richmond area. Services that are desperately needed as female entrepreneurs and women-owned small businesses struggle to recover during an economic downturn and worldwide pandemic.
