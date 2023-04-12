Healthcare Furniture Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 9.9 Billion By 2028 | Industry CAGR of 5.55%

There were 2,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,592 in the last 365 days.
Healthcare furniture, a key component of health management and infrastructure, includes various products, such as hospital beds, recliners and cabinets.
BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Healthcare Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on healthcare furniture market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global healthcare furniture market size reached US$ 7.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.55% during 2023-2028.
Healthcare furniture represents a key component of health management and infrastructures, including several products, such as examination and bedside tables, recliners, hospital beds, recovery couches, cabinets, etc. These products aid in enhancing the mood of the patient, which consequently influences the health and speed of recovery. In line with this, healthcare furniture also helps in minimizing work-related stress, monotony, and risks of errors, thus creating a conducive and comfortable work environment for healthcare professionals. Consequently, it is widely utilized in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, healthcare facilities, diagnostic centres, etc., across the globe.
Market Trends:
The growing prevalence of chronic disorders and the rising advancements in specialty clinics and hospitals are primarily driving the healthcare furniture market. Additionally, the increasing number of physically challenged individuals who need high-quality medical assistance and the elevating incidences of fatal injury, which requires the involvement of surgery and other related medical procedure, are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for comfortable healthcare furniture for both patients and their family members is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, continuous technological development by leading manufacturers and high disposable income levels are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, key market players are focusing on renovating the existing healthcare infrastructure of numerous facilities, which is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of motorized stretcher chairs and mattresses that create a conducive, comforting, and reassuring ambiance and extensive R&D activities are anticipated to fuel the healthcare furniture market over the forecasted period.
Healthcare Furniture Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, furniture type, sector, application, material and distribution channel.
Breakup by Furniture Type:
• Beds
• Chairs
• Bedside and Operating Tables
• Others
Breakup by Sector:
• Public
• Private
Breakup by Application:
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Diagnostic Centres
• ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centres)
• Homecare Settings
• Others
Breakup by Material:
• Wood
• Metal
• Plastic
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Direct Sales
• Distributors and Dealers
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
