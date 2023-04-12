Gallaudet University and U.S. Naval Academy Students to Compete, Collaborate in Unprecedented Bilingual Debate in American Sign Language and English

Two of the nation's most historic institutions, Gallaudet University and the United States Naval Academy, will compete in an unprecedented collegiate debate to tackle the important question: Should deaf people be allowed to serve in the United States military?

What

Two of the nation's most historic institutions, Gallaudet University and the United States Naval Academy (USNA), will compete in an unprecedented collegiate debate event in Washington, D.C., to tackle the important question: Should deaf people be allowed to serve in the United States military? Gallaudet University is the leading university in the world for deaf and hard of hearing students. Its debate team is the first deaf collegiate debate team in the United States. The live debate will feature a unique format with each team comprised of one Gallaudet student and one USNA student who will collaborate and communicate in both American Sign Language and English. The debate will be hosted by Gallaudet's Center for Democracy in Deaf America, the first center of its kind in the world committed to empowering civic engagement and debate in Deaf America.

When

Thursday, April 20, 2023

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. ET

Where

Gallaudet University Field House

800 Florida Avenue NE

Washington, DC 20002

Campus map

Debaters

Trent Mora (Gallaudet) and Jason Santiago (USNA) will debate in the affirmative, and Lexi Hill (Gallaudet) and Roy Choi (USNA) will debate in the negative.

Moderators

Romel Thurman, Gallaudet University Debate Team captain, and JAC Cook, Gallaudet University alumna

Judges

Heather Artinian, Attorney, Latham & Watkins, Washington, D.C.; Megan McArdle, The Washington Post columnist; and Dr. Carolyn Washington, Colonel, U.S. Army (retired).

Special guests

Super Bowl LV National Anthem performer and Gallaudet University alumnus Warren "Wawa" Snipe; U.S. Congresswoman Betty McCollum; deaf military advocate and TED speaker Keith Nolan; Gallaudet University President Roberta J. Cordano, and Brendan Stern, Executive Director, Center for Democracy in Deaf America, will be among several special guests in attendance. There will also be a live audience of college students and more than 100 high school students from deaf schools and programs nationwide.

Media

Interviews and broadcast/filming opportunities will be available to credentialed media. All visitors, including credentialed media for this debate event, will be required to enter through the university's Florida Avenue and Eighth Street NE entrance and present photo identification.

To secure media credentials please contact Robert Weinstock.

Media contact:

Robert Weinstock

Gallaudet University

202-250-2411

301-642-0338 text

robert.weinstock@gallaudet.edu

