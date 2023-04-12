Del Mar Race Track Welcomes Back Summer Racing Season After Record-Breaking Year

A premiere West Coast destination, Del Mar kicks off its 84th summer season with the thrill of Thoroughbred racing and unmissable trackside events; tickets on sale May 12

DEL MAR, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a record-breaking year in 2022 – which featured the highest-ever daily average wagering and prize money seen in California – the iconic and industry-leading Del Mar Thoroughbred Club is poised for another stellar year of racing. The 2023 summer season will provide record purses averaging more than $800,000 per day, as well as another lineup of exciting lifestyle events and a grandstand full of enthusiastic fans. The seaside oval's highly-anticipated summer racing season kicks off with Opening Day presented by Caesar's Sportsbook on Friday, July 21 and runs through Sunday, September 10.

One of San Diego's most beloved traditions, Del Mar's Opening Day presented by Caesar's Sportsbook returns with all the fanfare that solidifies its unofficial holiday status – world-class racing, luxury food & drinks, fashion and more. Track goers will have the opportunity to participate in the Opening Day Hats Contest, one of Opening Day's most beloved traditions, and wager on 10 exciting races. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and the first post is at 2 p.m. Del Mar will once again enhance the Opening Day experience by limiting General Admission attendance. Tickets for Opening Day and the summer racing season go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. PST. Opening Day tickets are anticipated to sell out quickly and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets early to guarantee attendance. Racing continues through Opening Weekend – Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 – featuring the Del Mar Beer Fest and many exciting wagering opportunities with high-end stakes races.

In addition to world-class racing, fans can look forward to a lineup of fun trackside events in 2023, including:

July 22 – Del Mar Beer Fest : Keep the Opening Weekend festivities going with samples from 50+ brews, ciders and seltzers at the Del Mar Beer Fest presented by Alpine Beer Company.

– Del : Keep the Opening Weekend festivities going with samples from 50+ brews, ciders and seltzers at the Del presented by Alpine Beer Company. August 5 – Taste of New Orleans: The South meets the West in an epic celebration of New Orleans culture with Big Easy-inspired food, music and more.

– Taste of New Orleans: The South meets the West in an epic celebration of culture with Big Easy-inspired food, music and more. August 19 – Uncorked: Del Mar Wine Fest : Another trackside tradition, enjoy samples of more than 150 wines from around the world and gourmet food from local San Diego vendors.

– Uncorked: Del : Another trackside tradition, enjoy samples of more than 150 wines from around the world and gourmet food from local vendors. August 26 – Tacos & Tequila: Enjoy samples of tequila, margaritas and cervezas paired with tacos from San Diego's top vendors – presented by Patrón.

– Tacos & Tequila: Enjoy samples of tequila, margaritas and cervezas paired with tacos from top vendors – presented by Patrón. September 3 – Family Fun Day: Families can enjoy free trackside attractions like face painting, kid-friendly games and more.

– Family Fun Day: Families can enjoy free trackside attractions like face painting, kid-friendly games and more. September 9 – College Day: Students can present their valid student ID for free track admission and exclusive access to grandstand seating.

In addition to special weekend events, Del Mar offers a variety of weekly attractions including:

Diamond Club Free & Easy Thursdays: Diamond Club members can enjoy free admission, seats and food + beverage specials. Learn more about the Diamond Club.

Turf Club Fridays: Purchase tickets to enjoy a high-end happy hour in the exclusive (normally members-only!) Turf Club every Friday ( $125 per person).

per person). Happy Hour Fridays: Enjoy half-off Del Mar's signature drinks for a limited time.

signature drinks for a limited time. Taste of the Turf Club (Sundays): Another opportunity for non-Turf Club members to enjoy this exclusive area – enjoy a locally-inspired brunch menu, bottomless beverages and one of the best track views ( $125 per person).

Racing fans can look forward to the highlight of Del Mar's season with the $1,000,000 FanDuel Racing Pacific Classic. In addition to Breeders' Cup win and you're in racing, Pacific Classic Day will feature the first-ever Flightline cap giveaway, commemorating the historic world champion Thoroughbred who won the 2022 Pacific Classic. The FanDuel Racing Pacific Classic is a great opportunity for fans to attend the track and get excited for Del Mar to host the Breeders' Cup World Championships in 2024.

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club continues to be among the nation's safest race tracks, having established highly successful protocols for equine and human athletes that are considered the gold standard throughout the Thoroughbred racing industry.

Tickets for the summer racing season go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at http://www.dmtc.com.

About Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

Opened in 1937, San Diego's iconic — and the nation's only — seaside racetrack features the world's top racehorses, trainers and jockeys, as well as the best in fashion and classic California culture "where the turf meets the surf." What began as a Hollywood hotspot in the era of the racetrack's founder, Bing Crosby, is now one of America's foremost racetracks and a premier Southern California destination, and is recognized as one of the safest major racetracks in the nation.

Media Contact

Kimberly White, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, (619) 348-5706, kimberly@mariandgold.com

SOURCE Del Mar Thoroughbred Club