Q30® to Support and Outfit All U.S Army Rangers with Q-Collars® at the 2023 Best Ranger Competition

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Q30 Innovations, the developer of the Q-Collar (the first FDA-cleared device to help protect the brain during traumatic events), has announced its support for the 39th annual Best Ranger Competition. The Q30 team will be onsite at the three-day competition – which kicks off on April 14, 2023, in Fort Benning, Georgia – and will outfit all 112 participating U.S. Army Ranger competitors with Q-Collars for the entirety of the competition.
The grueling competition subjects participants to a significant amount of gunfire and artillery fire, which can have a negative cumulative impact on the brain and overall performance. By equipping competitors with Q-Collars, Q30 hopes to further demonstrate the potential benefits of the device in military training and combat situations.
“Q30 is committed to protecting our brave armed forces, and we are honored to provide our continued support for this historic Ranger competition,” said Q30’s Co-CEO Tom Hoey. “The Q-Collar is proven to help mitigate the risk and severity of brain injuries, and by outfitting these Rangers, who bravely lead the way in battle, we hope to further demonstrate the effectiveness of our patented device and commitment to the military community.”
Rapid acceleration and deceleration movement of the brain (commonly known as “brain slosh”) can occur in a number of military situations, leading to the twisting and tearing of neurons, causing traumatic brain injuries. Wearing the Q-Collar throughout the Best Ranger event will give participants an additional layer of protection during activities that expose them to head impacts and potentially reduce brain injuries caused by blast waves and intense vibrations.
More than 454,000 U.S. service members have been diagnosed with brain injuries since 2000, typically as a result of head impacts and blast waves. The results of one clinical study with SWAT personnel subjected to low-level blast exposure during breacher training suggests that the Q-Collar could reduce the risk and severity of TBI from blast waves, in addition to blunt force trauma. The Q-Collar is a non-invasive device intended to be worn around the neck of individuals aged 13 years and older and is proudly made in the U.S.A.
The Best Ranger Competition is held on Fort Benning and is open to the public. For more information call 706-718-0300 or visit BestRangerCompetition.com
More information on the product, research and how to purchase the Q-Collar can be found at Q30.com/military
About Q30 Innovations
Based in Norwalk, Conn., Q30 Innovations' mission is to help protect the brain from the effects of head impacts on the sports field and the battlefield. Since 2012, Q30 has worked with leading medical, academic, engineering and design institutions to research and develop the Q-Collar, an externally worn device that aids in the protection of the brain from the effects associated with repetitive subconcussive head impacts. In February 2021, the Q-Collar became the first and only FDA-cleared protective equipment that helps protect athletes' and warfighters’ brains during head impacts. For more information, please visit Q30.com/military
About The Best Ranger Competition
The Best Ranger Competition 2023 is the 39th annual celebration of this competition, starring the best soldiers of the world, our United States Army, RANGERS! The Best Ranger Competition was started in 1982 after Dick Leandri found a way to honor his personal friend, Lieutenant General David E. Grange, Jr. This year’s Best Ranger is on and scheduled from 14-16 April 2023.
