Cleanbox Technology and Looking Glass XR Partner for complete hygiene, storage and charging XR Solutions
A complete solution for XR hardware: Hygiene, Storage, Charging
The Cleanbox/Looking Glass solutions together allow businesses to store and charge XR hardware while providing quick and effective point-of-use hygiene, that can be repeated hundreds of times each day”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Cleanbox and Looking Glass partner to offer complete storage and hygiene solutions for XR in business, education and government.”
— Cleanbox Technology
Cleanbox Technology, the global leader in fast and effective hygiene for shared devices, and Looking Glass XR, a leader in XR services and VR training, have partnered to offer business and enterprise customers complete storage, hygiene and charging solution packages. As long-time leaders in the Virtual and Augmented reality space (collectively XR), Amy Hedrick, CEO of Cleanbox and John McBride, CEO of Looking Glass XR recognized the need for businesses to have a one-stop-shop solution to meet the growing adoption of XR in enterprise.
Cleanbox products provide 99.999% consistent and safe decontamination of any surface in 1-minute, and have drying capabilities for XR headsets. The Cleanbox CX1 cleans 50 headsets per hour and the CX2 cleans 100 headsets per hour. The LGXR Power Cart stores and charges up to 24 headsets at once and provides additional hygiene while headsets are being charged overnight.
Cleanbox CEO, Amy Hedrick says, "The Cleanbox/Looking Glass solutions together allow businesses to safely and efficiently store and charge their hardware while providing quick and effective point-of-use hygiene, that can be repeated hundreds of times each day."
According to Looking Glass XR CEO John McBride, "Looking Glass' mission is to support XR adoption in enterprise, and our partnership with Cleanbox helps us do just that."
