Mental Health for South Asia Launches Brand New Website to Dismantle Mental Health Stigma in the South Asian Community
We are thrilled to launch our new website and provide a platform for South Asian voices to be heard and supported”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental Health for South Asia (MHSA) is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website, aimed at breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health in the South Asian community. The website features a range of resources and information for those seeking help and those looking to volunteer and get involved with the organization's mission.
Mental Health for South Asia (MHSA) is a Calgary-based organization committed to educating individuals and undertaking initiatives to shift the narrative around mental health in the South Asian context. With the launch of its new website, MHSA hopes to reach a wider audience and create a safe space for individuals to share their experiences and find the support they need.
The new website offers a range of features, including powerful South Asian mental health stories and poetry, an art gallery showcasing mental health themes, informative and empowering videos, and a section on volunteering and donating. Visitors can also learn more about MHSA's mission, history, and current initiatives.
In addition to visiting the Mental Health for South Asia website, readers are encouraged to follow the organization's Instagram page, @mhsa_calgary, for regular updates and information on upcoming events and initiatives. MHSA is committed to connecting with individuals and creating a supportive community; social media is just one way they do so.
For those interested in exploring the creative side of mental health expression, be sure to check out the "Poems" section of the website. This section features a powerful collection of poetry from the South Asian community, including a particularly moving piece titled "Cleansing", which speaks to the intense desire for physical transformation and the lengths some will go to feel accepted and valued by society. It is a powerful and poignant exploration of the human condition. MHSA recognizes the power of creative expression as a tool for healing and invites visitors to explore and share their experiences through art and poetry.
"We are thrilled to launch our new website and provide a platform for South Asian voices to be heard and supported," says MHSA President Fiza Rajput. "We hope this website will break down barriers and help us create a community where mental health is discussed openly and without shame."
The award-winning Calgary web design and Internet Marketing Service provider, Ace SEO Consulting designed and developed the website. The company worked closely with MHSA to create a user-friendly and engaging website that showcases the organization's mission and values.
"We are proud to have worked with MHSA on this project and contributed to their mission of breaking down mental health stigma in the South Asian community," says Ace Rashid, SEO Expert and Founder of Ace SEO Consulting. "We believe this website will have a significant impact on the mental health of South Asians and will help raise awareness of the importance of mental health support."
About Mental Health For South Asia:
Mental Health for South Asia (MHSA) is a Calgary-based non-profit organization first established at the University of Calgary. The organization is provincially-focused and is committed to mental health education and advocacy in South Asian communities. With consistent social media activity, meaningful events and initiatives, and a dedicated team constantly aiming to expand its reach, MHSA strives to be an important support centre for members of not only the South Asian community but also those curious about or struggling with mental health at large.
