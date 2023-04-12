Medical Device Trends Spur Exxelia Micropen Growth

For more than 30 years, Exxelia Micropen has been a pioneering force in the field of electronic printing. ” — John Miller

ROCHESTER, N.Y., UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, there’s been an increased demand in the medical device industry to design products that are smaller, less invasive, and more efficient. These trends have driven the growth of Exxelia Micropen—an industry leader in the design and contract manufacturing of precision printed electronics.

Micropen prints fine line conductive traces, sensors, and radiopaque markers directly onto 3-dimensional substrates, like those used in medical devices such as instrumented endotracheal tubes, cauterization and/or ablation devices, spinal instruments, and electric field navigation systems. Printing electronics onto the device itself saves valuable space, eliminates excessive wires, and allows for higher reliability and durability. This capability opens new possibilities for medical device companies to add functionality while keeping their products as small as possible.

“For more than 30 years, Exxelia Micropen has been a pioneering force in the field of electronic printing. We’re committed to advance, expand, and refine our technologies to continue meeting—and exceeding the needs of our customers,” said John Miller, Site Manager, Exxelia Micropen. “As demand for smarter and smaller medical products has increased, our technology is being applied to the manufacturing of many important medical device products. It is rewarding to know that we are helping patients with our expertise.”

Exxelia Micropen’s vast portfolio of experience has been integral to further understanding how to best serve clients in the medical market. In addition to design, prototyping, validation, production, and testing, Exxelia Micropen also manages supply chain logistics for OEM manufacturers who prefer outsourcing the complete subsystem. Collaborating early in the design process both streamlines and optimizes results. Customers include startups to some of the largest medical device companies in the world.

About Exxelia Micropen

Exxelia Micropen "direct write" printing is the most precise and cost-effective way of printing fine line, conformal traces of functional materials onto many different substrates and 3-dimensional surfaces. Micropen is an end-to-end partner, collaborating on product design, rapid prototyping, manufacturing, test, and supply chain management services. Additional information can be found at https://micropen.com/.

About Exxelia

Exxelia is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high-performance passive components and subsystems. Exxelia’s wide products portfolio includes film, tantalum, ceramic and electrolytic capacitors, inductors, transformers, microwave components, position sensors, slip rings and high-precision mechanical parts. Recognized worldwide for its advanced design and technical expertise, Exxelia develops both “catalog” and “custom” products exclusively serving high-reliability markets such as aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, telecommunication infrastructure and advance industrial applications. Additional information can be found at https://exxelia.com.