Liz White Joins Star brite Sales Team

We are thrilled to welcome Liz to our team at Star brite. Her expertise in the RV and Automotive industries will be instrumental in supporting our continued growth in these markets”
— Eric Hahn, Senior Vice President of Sales at Star brite
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Star brite, Inc. is pleased to announce that Liz White has joined its sales team as Director of Sales for the RV and automotive industries.
Liz brings over 13 years of experience working in the RV aftermarket as a national sales manager. Her extensive knowledge of the industry and established network of contacts make her a valuable addition to the Star brite team.
“We are thrilled to welcome Liz to our team at Star brite. Her expertise in the RV and Automotive industries will be instrumental in supporting our continued growth in these markets,” said Eric Hahn, Senior Vice President of Sales at Star brite.
Liz will be responsible for managing key accounts and expanding Star brite's reach in the RV, Marine, and Automotive industries. She will also be working closely with the product development team to continue delivering innovative products that exceed customers' expectations.
About Star brite
Star brite, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium RV, Marine, and Automotive appearance, maintenance, and performance chemicals and accessories. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, Star brite has become known for its high-quality products and trusted brand recognition.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.