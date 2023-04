Liz White Joins Star brite Sales Team

Liz White

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, April 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Star brite, Inc. is pleased to announce that Liz White has joined its sales team as Director of Sales for the RV and automotive industries.Liz brings over 13 years of experience working in the RV aftermarket as a national sales manager. Her extensive knowledge of the industry and established network of contacts make her a valuable addition to the Star brite team.“We are thrilled to welcome Liz to our team at Star brite. Her expertise in the RV and Automotive industries will be instrumental in supporting our continued growth in these markets,” said Eric Hahn, Senior Vice President of Sales at Star brite.Liz will be responsible for managing key accounts and expanding Star brite's reach in the RV, Marine, and Automotive industries. She will also be working closely with the product development team to continue delivering innovative products that exceed customers' expectations.About Star briteStar brite, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium RV, Marine, and Automotive appearance, maintenance, and performance chemicals and accessories. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, Star brite has become known for its high-quality products and trusted brand recognition.