CATHERINE B. ROY TO HOST BUSINESS WORKSHOP AT LHM ACADEMIA

LinkedIn Is a Gold Mine for a Business Growth Workshop by Catherine B. Roy
Catherine B. Roy, official Forbes Coaches Council Member
Catherine B. Roy, LinkedIn is a Gold Mine for a Business Growth Training in Microsoft Leadership Enablement Community
Catherine B. Roy will be hosting a business workshop aimed at helping professionals accelerate their growth and achieve success in their careers.
Catherine gave me some amazing insights on how to get my message widely spread on LinkedIn. She truly walks the talk and has proven to be successful in what she teaches. She is a true expert!”
— Barbara Vercruysse, CEO and Founder, QM at BMW
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LHM Academia is excited to announce that Catherine B. Roy, CEO of LHM International, will be hosting a business workshop aimed at helping professionals accelerate their growth and achieve success in their careers.
The workshop, titled "LinkedIn Is a Gold Mine for Business Growth," will take place on April 20 from 10 AM PST (1 PM EST) on Zoom. Thousands of business owners, experts, consultants, and coaches have scaled their businesses and become "the recognized experts” in their industry thanks to LinkedIn. During this exclusive workshop participants will discover how to use the power of LinkedIn to grow their businesses even if they're not influencers, brands, or great on social media!
As a renowned business consultant, bestselling author, and keynote speaker, Catherine B. Roy has helped numerous individuals and businesses achieve success through practical and innovative strategies. Her passion for helping others succeed and thrive empowered in their own freedom has earned her the respect of her clients, including Barbara Vercruysse, CEO and Founder of BV Empowerment and Kindness Institute, Quality Manager at BMW, who says, "Catherine is one of the most caring, smartest and talented business coaches I worked with. She gave me some amazing insights on how to get my message widely spread on LinkedIn. I couldn't think of a more experienced and professional coach in this field. She truly walks the talk and has proven to be successful in what she teaches. She is a true expert!"
Registration for the workshop is open now, and early-bird pricing is available for those who register before April 17. Catherine will give away amazing prizes and up to a 50% scholarship for business coaching with her, only to those who join her live on Zoom. Don’t miss this lovely opportunity. Doors will be open only once or twice a year.
Catherine B. Roy aka LinkedIn Wonder Woman is an internationally recognized business and personal growth coach, bestselling author, podcaster, and keynote speaker with the mission to help people do what they love, empowered by their own freedom.
Catherine enjoys the distinction of being an official Forbes Coaches Council member, MENSA member (IQ>156), also officially certificated by the Goldman Sachs 10 000 Women Program, and receiving many thought leadership awards, 4 years in a row.
Catherine's latest book, Live from Your Heart and Mind, is an international bestseller, and she is also the founder of the LHM System, a holistic approach to personal and professional growth that emphasizes love, happiness, and mindfulness and a 963 business accelerator program.
She has clients in 30 countries and her work has been featured by Forbes, Goldman Sachs, TEDx, Microsoft, Huffington Post, Thrive Global, and others. Her most popular work went viral and reached 1.2M people in less than 10 hours and her social media counts for over 100K followers while a Google search shows more than 40 million results for her name.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.