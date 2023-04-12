Fork U Academy™ Signs Broadcast Deal with DBTV

Fork U Academy™ announced today that it has signed a broadcast distribution agreement with DBTV and will soon be broadcast on the network.
TAMPA, FL, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fork U Academy™ announced today that it has signed a broadcast distribution agreement with DBTV and will soon be broadcast on the network. Initially Fork U Academy™ will air on DBTV on Saturday at 11am and again Sunday at 3pm eastern time.
DBTV is a worldwide 24/7 streaming television network which is available to over 300 million households. The growing network is hosted on Roku TV, Amazon Fire, On Demand, Smart Televisions, and numerous other host platforms. DBTV is the home of over 75 popular and diverse first-run shows entertainment, cooking, travel, sports, information & talk shows.
Fork U Academy™ hosted by long time pitchman Marc Gill, who has been working with a host of kitchen products on TV Shopping channels, television commercials and online for years. Gill has also been seen by millions internationally promoting consumer products as well as on the popular Marc’s on the Grill show, which is also broadcast on the DBTV network.
Fork U Academy™ takes a unique approach. “We have adopted a modern program style”, said Bill Barlow, managing partner of Fork U Academy™. “We have borrowed a visual style from Tik Tok and online Reels to create something truly entertaining and engaging. This is further supported by robust online content where the viewer can immerse themselves far beyond the end of each show.”
“We are delighted to have Fork U Academy™ as part of the DBTV broadcast family”, said David Brunner CEO of DBTV, “Marc’s on the Grill has been a favorite show on the network. We are looking forward to what Marc Gill has up his sleeve through Fork U Academy.”
Fork U Academy™ takes a deeper dive into the foods and recipes people love. The program offers lighthearted cooking tips and tricks, learned from professionals, and then brought home.
About Fork U Academy
Fork U Academy™ (https://forkuacademy.com/) is a new marketing vehicle designed to highlight consumer products in an entertaining way. Fork U Academy makes cooking fun, taking you on a deeper dive into the foods you love. Viewers can then go to our website and download recipes that they see on the program. We also hear from experts around the globe who show us their secrets and then we try those secrets at home. Fork U is fun, informative, interactive and NOT your ordinary cooking show. Fork U Academy™ is a registered trademark and wholly owned subsidiary of Famous Discoveries LLC a business located in Tampa Florida.
David Brunner, CEO of DBTV
info@dbtv.tv 484-695-5187
