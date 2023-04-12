Global Drone Package Delivery Market : Analysis and Trends for Disruptive Last-Mile Logistics Solutions 2022 to 2031

Drone Package Delivery Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone package delivery market generated $0.94 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $32.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 43.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Based on drone type, the rotary wing segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hybrid segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 45.6% during the forecast period.

Based on range, the short-range segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the long-range segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 46.5% during the forecast period.

By operation mode, the partially autonomous segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fully autonomous segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 45.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 45.0% during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By drone type, the hybrid segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By range, the long range segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By package size, the greater than 5 kilograms segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By operation mode, the fully autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-use, the healthcare and pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

The key players analyzed in the global drone package delivery market report include Amazon.com, Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Drone Delivery Canada, DroneScan, FedEx, Flytrex Inc., Matternet, Pinc Solutions, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Wing Aviation LLC, Workhorse Group, Wingcopter, and Zipline International Inc.