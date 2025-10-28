WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Driving at 30.2% CAGR | Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Market Size Reach USD 1,319.4 Billion by 2032 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market was valued at $126.1 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $1,319.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2024 to 2032Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 501 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A180781 The proliferation of connected devices and advancements in AI algorithms are the factors expected to propel the growth of the global AIoT market. However, data privacy and security concerns and high cost of implementation are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global market. On the contrary, enhanced user experiences and demand for predictive maintenance are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.The AIoT market is segmented into component, deployment mode, end user, industry vertical, application, and region. By component, it is segmented into Hardware, software and services. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. By application, the market is divided into video surveillance, inventory management, predictive management, supply chain management, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided into retail, agriculture, logistics, BFSI, automotive and transportation, healthcare, manufacturing and others. By end user, the market is divided into B2C, B2B and B2G. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The market players of AIoT industry operating are Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Alphabet (Google Inc.), Bosch.IO GmbH, Williot, Hitachi, Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Siemens AG, GE Vernova, Terminus Group, Falkonry Inc and Amazon Web Services, Inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the AIoT market size globally.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A180781 By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the AIoT market revenue, owing to the region's robust infrastructure, technological innovation, and substantial investments in AIoT initiatives. North America hosts a thriving ecosystem of AIoT companies, research institutions, and technology hubs, fostering a conducive environment for the development and adoption of AIoT solutions across diverse industries is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 36.7% from 2024 to 2032, owing to increase in digital transformation initiatives. With a growing emphasis on Industry 4.0, smart cities, and connected infrastructure projects, countries in the Asia-Pacific region are witnessing a surge in demand for AIoT solutions to address diverse challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities, further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.By end user, the B2B segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing more than two-fifths of the AIoT market revenue, and is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 31.9% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period owing to increasingly adopting AIoT solutions to improve operational efficiency, streamline processes, and enhance decision-making. In B2B scenarios, AIoT applications include industrial automation, supply chain optimization, smart building management, and logistics tracking, among others, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (501 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-of-things-aiot-market/purchase-options Key Takeaways:● By component, the basic hardware segment accounted for the largest AIoT market share in 2023.● By deployment mode, the cloud segment accounted for the largest AIoT market share in 2023.● By industry vertical, manufacturing segment accounted for the largest AIoT market share in 2023.● By application, video surveillance segment accounted for the largest AIoT market share in 2023.● Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2023.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. Other Trending Reports:
About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. 