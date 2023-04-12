Digital Asset Management Market Growth (CAGR 18.4%), Revenue, Statistics, Top Companies Share, Trends & Report 2023-28

Digital Asset Management Market 2023-2028

The global digital asset management market size reached US$ 5.6 Billion in 2022 & expects to reach US$ 15.7 Billion by 2028, at CAGR of 18.4% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023

The recent report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global digital asset management market statistics. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global digital asset management market size reached US$ 5.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during 2023-2028.

Digital asset management (DAM) represents software-based solutions that organizations utilize for sharing, storing, organizing, and recovering digital assets at a centralized location. They generally contain text documents, engineering blueprints, processed data files, web pages, audio, videos, etc. Brand, library, and production assets are standard DAM solutions. In addition, they enhance team creativity by permission management, automating workflow, and quick retrieval of media files and backup via streamlined cloud experience and copyright functionalities. As a result, DAM solutions find extensive applications across several sectors, such as manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, information technology (IT), healthcare, education, entertainment, travel and tourism, etc.

Global Digital Asset Management Market Trends:

The escalating utilization of cloud-based services and the emerging trend of digitization across countries are among the primary factors fueling the digital asset management market. Besides this, the elevating demand for these solutions in automation, improving digital content, workflow collaboration, maintaining the transparency of operations, etc., is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, digital asset management offers various benefits, including risk reduction of organizational data, asset misuse, real-time access to content, user-friendly interface, etc., which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing popularity of digital marketing is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the increasing need for these solutions by organizations to reach the masses, improve customer engagement, and integrate analytical tools to understand consumer behavioral patterns is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), face recognition services, etc., that offer improved access, higher scalability, and operational speed is anticipated to propel the digital asset management market over the forecasted period.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Cognizant Technology Solutions

• OpenText Corporation

• Adam Software

• Canto Inc.

• Celum

• North Plains Systems

• Mediabeacon Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Widen Enterprises Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• QBank

• Webdam Inc

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Breakup by Component:

• Solution

• Services

o Consulting

o System Integration

o Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Type:

• Brand Asset Management System

• Library Asset Management System

• Production Asset Management System

Breakup by Application:

• Sales and Marketing

• Broadcast and Publishing

• Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Deployment:

• On-premises

• Cloud

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

• Media and Entertainment

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Education

• Travel and Tourism

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

