Higher Education Market Trends, Global Size, Share, Industry Outlook, Analysis, Research Report 2023-28

Higher Education Market 2023-2028

The global higher education market size reached US$ 20.1 Billion in 2022 & expects to reach US$ 61.1 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.2% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Higher Education Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global higher education market research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global higher education market size reached US$ 20.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 61.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during 2023-2028.

Higher education represents the final stage of formal learning that occurs after completing secondary education. It comprises all training, post-secondary education, and research guidance at educational establishments that are authorized by state authorities. In line with this, higher education is offered in seminaries, universities, academies, at certain college-level institutions, such as trade schools and vocational schools, etc. It also includes various activities on research, teaching, and social services that assist in personal development, career specialization and preparation, social recognition, identifying new skills, improving self-esteem and self-confidence, enhancing critical thinking, etc.

Higher Education Market Trends:

The increasing number of student enrolments across countries is primarily augmenting the higher education market. Furthermore, the inflating levels of globalization are stimulating market growth. Apart from this, enterprises and organizations are constantly hiring individuals with specialized higher education degrees that can help them in adapting to changing technological advancements. Moreover, they are also integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) with higher education systems to automate personalized adaptive learning, improve language affinity learning ability, enhance learning pace, etc., which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing digitization in the education sector, the rising expenditure capacities of consumers, and the launch of several favorable scholarship programs by government bodies are further positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the introduction of collaborative and e-learning solutions, owing to the easy availability of high-speed internet connectivity and personal computing devices, is expected to fuel the higher education market in the coming years.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Anthology Inc.

• Blackbaud Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Ellucian Company L.P.

• Instructure Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Pearson plc

• SAP SE

• ServiceNow Inc.

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• VMware Inc.

• Xerox Corporation

Higher Education Market Growth Factors:

Moreover, numerous supportive government policies, including the National Accreditation Regulatory Authority Bill for Higher Education, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, and SWAYAM Prabha are also contributing to the market. Apart from this, the increasing penetration of digitalized solutions in the education sector, coupled with the rising per capita expenditures of consumers, is positively influencing the demand for higher education. Additionally, rapid globalization and the adoption of international and intercultural dimensions by several universities to improve the quality of the education system are supporting the demand worldwide. The market is further driven by other factors, such as the continual developments in the education sector and increasing demand for employees with higher education degrees that can help them to adapt to a rapidly changing business environment.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Breakup by Component:

• Solutions

o Student Information Management System

o Content Collaboration

o Data Security and Compliance

o Campus Management

o Others

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Course Type:

• Arts

• Economics

• Engineering

• Law

• Science

• Others

Breakup by Learning Type:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by End User:

• State Universities

• Community Colleges

• Private Colleges

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

