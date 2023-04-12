India Data Center Construction Market to Attract Investment of USD 3.5 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

India's largest cloud service providers will create opportunities for data center operators to develop more facilities in future.” — Oliver, Senior Consultant

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the India data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 14.76% from 2022-2028. Adopting advanced technological solutions that include IoT, big data, and AI increases the demand for cloud services across verticals. Some of India's largest cloud service providers will create opportunities for data center operators to develop more facilities during the forecast period.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3688

Cloud computing is an innovation that transforms the banking business. Around 80% of corporate banks in India expect to operate their trade finance and treasury workloads on cloud technology by 2024. 5G deployment to increase edge data center investments, procurement of renewable energy in data centers, growing rack power density, and availability of liquid cooling to support AI & ML workloads are driving the growth of the India data center construction market.

Recent Investments

In November 2022, AWS announced the launch of its new cloud region in Hyderabad.

The increased data generation will fuel the demand for large storage facilities in India. India witnesses continuous investments in cloud adoption and Big data analytics from small and medium-sized industries.

Indian companies, such as Adani Group and Hiranandani Group, and foreign investors, such as Microsoft, EdgeConnex, CapitaLand, Amazon, and the Mantra Group, invest in data centers in India. Existing companies, such as STT India, CtrlS, and Nxtra by Airtel, also increase their presence and capacities in the country.

Yotta Infrastructure, NTT Global Data Centers, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India have expanded their presence in India with several hyperscale data center developments across Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

In recent years, state governments in India invested in constructing and expanding State Data Centers (SDCs). Data center development in India is also carried out by central government agencies, such as the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the National Payment Corporation of India (NCPI).

In 2022, the market garnered investments in over 20 projects, with Maharashtra dominating the market, followed by Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and other states in the country, which also accounted for many projects.

Adani Group formed a joint venture called AdaniConneX with EdgeConneX, a global data center provider, to build multiple hyperscale data centers with a cumulative capacity of 1 GW in Chennai, Mumbai, Noida, Vizag, and Hyderabad.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3688

Geographical Analysis

India has been and will be the preferred market for data center providers. The rising demand for on-demand video, mobile gaming, and online content will be a stronger force for data center procurement in the country. States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh are witnessing growth in artificial intelligence, IoT, virtual reality, online payment systems, and smart solutions. Such factors are anticipated to attract investments into the country and boost the India data center construction market. Maharashtra led the data center in India, contributing 54.13% of investments, followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and others.

The State Government of Maharashtra has developed a new Renewable Energy Policy, which aims to implement 17.36 GW of transmission system-connected power projects by 2025. In August 2022, the Madhya Pradesh government announced that it had set a target to achieve a green energy generation capacity of around 20 GW by 2030. Further, in August 2022, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that it had released a draft of Solar Energy Policy 2022 and planning to establish 20 solar cities over the next five years.

Customization Available: https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3688

The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:

Facility Type: Colocation, Hyperscale, and Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure: Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems, Generators, Power Distribution Units, Transfer Switches & Switchgear, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems: CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers, and Other Cooling Units

General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression,

Physical Security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)/Building Management Systems (BMS)

Tier Standards: Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV

Geography: India (Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Other States)

Major Vendors

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LTD.

DEC Infra

DSCO Group

Emerge Engineering

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Prasa

Listenlights

Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

Turner & Townsend

Tata Projects

Vastunidhi

Prominent Support Infrastructure

ABB

Blue Box (Swegon)

Caterpillar

Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)

Legrand

NetRack Enclosures

Panduit

Riello Elettronica

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Investors

Nxtra by Airtel

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CapitaLand

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS

BAM Digital Realty

Equinix

NTT Global Data Centers

Pi DATACENTERS

Reliance Jio Infocomm

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Sify Technologies

Web Werks

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Entrants

AdaniConneX

Chindata Group (Bridge Data Centres)

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

SpaceDC

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:

Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028.

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/southeast-asia-data-center-construction-market

U.S. Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/united-states-data-center-construction-market-2024

Data Center Construction Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-data-center-construction-market-2025

India Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-market-in-india-2025

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.



Contact Us:

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/