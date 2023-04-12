Pressure Washer Market to Reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

High Acceptance of AI-Powered Robotic Pressure Washer Boosting the Market Growth

APAC to witness the fastest growth rate in the pressure washer market.” — Daniel, Senior Analyst

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton, the global pressure washer market to reach $3.7 billion by 2027.

“Pressure Washer Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” is a comprehensive information source covering every aspect of the pressure washer market. The research shows that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2022-2027.

The report includes a business overview, product offerings, key strategies, strengths, and opportunities of the major vendors. The report also includes 30 other prominent vendors in the market.

Technological advancements have led to the development of efficient pressure washers. Integrating AI technologies with cleaning equipment helps maximize productivity with minimum effort. The AI-powered robotic pressure washer understands the operating environment and acts accordingly. AI technology enables the robotic pressure washer to make decisions and determine the best cleaning path.

Several pressure washer market vendors are exploring IoT to streamline manufacturing processes and supply chain management (SCM) to deliver a more personalized customer experience. Companies worldwide are increasing their spending on IoT to ensure the seamless delivery of proactive services and enhanced customer experience. Various studies indicate that the budget remains low for investments in IoT in several companies across industries. However, with the growing popularity of smart devices, the investment is expected to witness year-on-year growth, leading to significant growth opportunities for pressure-washer market vendors.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for pressure washers in the upcoming years. The growth is mainly supported by strong economic development in India and China. China is the largest market for pressure washers in the APAC and was the second largest in the world after the US in 2021. Japan, Australia, South Korea, and India are the other large markets for pressure washers, following China. These markets are witnessing a high demand for medium-duty electric pressure washers for commercial and residential cleaning applications.

Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development have resulted in the rise of megacities in the region's fast-growing economies. The rising urban population and renovations have also supported the growth of the construction industry. According to the World Bank, the number of urban households in the region will rise by about 68% from 2010−2030. The urbanization of developing countries in the APAC region is expected to bolster the demand for self-sustaining households and buildings, generating the need for more cleaning equipment systems during the forecast period. Also, multifamily residential properties are witnessing increasing prominence in the region. Due to the strong investment in infrastructure spending, especially in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Myanmar, and Vietnam, these countries are the most potential markets for pressure washers in the APAC region.

MARKET TRENDS

Growing Demand for Professional Cleaning Services

The growth in professional contract cleaning services is expected to develop significant opportunities for the global pressure washer market. These commercial pressure washer services provide all domestic and commercial pressure washing facilities for tractors, sidewalks, bricks, concrete surfaces, farming equipment, buildings, cement structures, garages, parking lots, boats, and tanks.

A Surge in Residential & Commercial Applications

Pressure washers are highly versatile tools and can be used for several cleaning applications. Being portable and easy to use, these machines can be used for domestic and heavy-duty commercial and industrial cleaning. Some major pressure washer applications include vehicle washing, paint stripping, and cleaning building exteriors, floors, and ceilings. However, with the latest technological innovations, several nozzles with varying water pressure can clean almost every surface, ranging from lawns to garden tools, and furniture to fences. Thus, the growing end-user applications have driven the demand for pressure washers over the past few years.

KEY PROMINENT VENDORS

Alfred Karcher

Nilfisk

FNA Group

BOSCH

Briggs & Stratton

Annovi Reverberi Group

STIHL

Generac Power Systems

Lavorwash

Alkota

Deere & Company

Snow Joe + Sun Joe

Stanley Black & Decker

IPC

Techtronic Industries (TTI)

Husqvarna

Koblenz

SIMONIZ

Koki Holdings

Makita

ANLU

Greenworks Tools

Mi-T-M Corporation

NorthStar

Vortex Industries

Snap-on

Troy-Bilt

DuroMax

RIDGID

Yamaha

AVA of Norway

WEN Products

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

BE Power Equipment

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Type: Mobile and Stationary

Power Source: Electric, Gas, Battery, and Others

Operation: Hot Water and Cold Water

Output: 0-1,500 PSI, 1,501-3000 PSI, 3,001-4,000 PSI, and Above 4,000 PSI

Application: Residential (Garden, Vehicles, Swimming Pools & Large Patio Areas, Bicycles, and Others), Commercial & Industrial (Automobile, Construction, Public and Municipality, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Agriculture, and Others), and Contract Cleaners

Distributional Channels: Online and Offline

Geography: Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered: Germany, France, the UK, Denmark, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Other European Countries, the US, Canada, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, the GCC, Turkey, and South Africa

