EASA Part 145 HF Recurrent Training Requirements Have Changed – Sofema Online Meets the Challenge
SOFIA, BULGARIA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com is pleased to present dedicated recurrent training for Human Factors and SMS which is fully compliant with the requirements of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/1963 which became effective on December 2nd, 2021
After many years EASA has updated Part 145 regulatory requirements and now requires the implementation of Safety Management Systems within all EASA Part 145 organisations.
This 1-day recurrent course integrates both Human Factor and Safety Management System Elements fully compliant with EASA GM2 145.A.30 (e) HF & SMS Training Requirements.
Reality Check
People are at the core of our aviation system and we should all focus on the need to be willing to engage with the organisation‘s safety management system as well as to remain aware of the potential for human error-driven exposure at all times.
In addition, we must strive to ensure we are able to deliver a strong human performance to protect both the person and the system.
Sofema Online Safety Management and Human Factor Courses provide Voice Over to ensure value is added to the course and results in very strong positive client feedback.
Guest Enrollment for Training, Engineering, or Quality Managers
The course can be experienced without cost as a guest. Senior managers are enrolled for auditing and assessment purposes, as SOL is confident in the quality of the product. To request a guest enrollment, interested individuals can send an email to team@sassofia.com with the message "Guest Enrollment 145 HF/SMS recurrent."
Benefits of the Sofema Online Virtual Aviation Academy
- At www.sofemaonline.com, it is ensured that each training is supported by a practical and knowledgeable tutor
- Major benefits include convenience and flexibility, availability ease of use through any internet-connected computer, and the ability of the student to learn at their own pace without any limitations
- Configured for Tablet / Mobile Device
- An opportunity for all employees to build competence in the workplace
- Satisfy all regulatory recurrent obligations
- Sofema Online Courses are Engaging & Interactive – Check out the delegates’ feedback
Sofema Course Development
Sofema Online training courses have been developed by Industry Professionals with more than 40 years of Commercial Aviation experience across a range of disciplines.
All delegates shall receive Sofema Online / AETS-Sofema Certificate on completion of the Course Examination.
Wondering How Many Delegates Have Enrolled in Sofema Regulatory Compliant & Vocational Courses?
Since the start back in 2008 over 85,000 delegates have enrolled in Sofema training and here is your chance to join them.
Next Steps
>> Visit this page now to enroll immediately in the course <<
For Group Enrollments please email team@sassofia.com
For Guest Enrollment: Email team@sassofia.com to arrange free guest enrollment to assess the quality of the training material.
Contact team@sassofia.com to enquire about multi-delegate discounts, opportunities for enroll now pay later, and many more regulatory training support initiatives.
