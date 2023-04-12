Dr. Suresh Advani Shares Insights On Immunotherapy: Revolutionary Cancer Treatment

Immunotherapy has emerged as a revolutionary cancer treatment that can potentially change how cancer is treated.
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Immunotherapy has emerged as a revolutionary cancer treatment that can potentially change how cancer is treated. It works by activating the immune system of the patient, allowing it to recognize and fight cancer cells. Unlike traditional cancer treatments, Immunotherapy is a more targeted and precise therapy that can be customized for individual patients. It has also shown a reduced risk of side effects, resulting in a better quality of life for cancer patients.
Depending on the type of cancer, an oncologist may combine Immunotherapy with other treatments such as surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. Alternatively, they may use it alone if all other options have failed. This treatment employs the body's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Immunotherapy, sometimes called immuno-oncology, is a targeted therapy that can be given to patients in various ways, including pills, shots, antibody treatments, cellular therapies, etc.
The immune system of a healthy body protects the body from external and interior infections and illnesses, yet it cannot identify internal problems like cancer cells. Cancer cells are nearly unidentifiable even for a normal immune system. There are instances where the immune system is too fragile and fails to recognize and eliminate these cells. Immunotherapy can eliminate the tumour, slows the growth of cancer cells, and stops it from spreading to other body parts. With the growing demand for this innovative treatment, the use of Immunotherapy in cancer treatment has become a subject of significant research and implementation among oncologists.
Advantages Of Immunotherapy
One of the advantages of Immunotherapy is that it can be customized to each patient's specific needs, making it a personalized treatment option. Implementation of Immunotherapy has also shown a reduced risk of side effects compared to traditional cancer treatments, resulting in a better quality of life for cancer patients. Additionally, Immunotherapy has the potential to provide long-term remission for some patients, which is a significant advantage. Overall, the exceptional benefits of Immunotherapy make it a promising and revolutionary treatment option for cancer patients.
Its Other Benefits Include:
It avoids destroying the normal cells during the treatment.
It is often seen that cancer patients suffer from Osteoradionecrosis post-treatment. With Immunotherapy, that condition is ruled out.
It is affordable and cost-effective.
"Immunotherapy is the future of cancer treatment, and it is my passion to make it accessible to as many patients as possible," said Dr Advani. "I am committed to continuing my research and collaborating with other experts in the field to improve cancer care and find a cure for this devastating disease."
Immunotherapy has emerged as a game-changer in cancer treatment, offering numerous advantages over traditional treatments. Dr Suresh Advani, one of the best oncologists in India, has been instrumental in implementing this innovative therapy and providing new hope to cancer patients. Dr Advani has been successfully implementing Immunotherapy in his practice, treating various types of cancer, such as melanoma, lung cancer, and breast cancer. His patients have reported fewer side effects and a higher quality of life. His expertise in this field has made him one of the top oncologists in India.
They work closely with patients to determine the best course of treatment, considering the patient's needs and medical history. Dr Advani uses cutting-edge technology to monitor the patient's response to treatment and adjust the therapy as needed. His expertise and dedication have made him one of the best oncologist surgeons in Mumbai, India, and he continues to lead the way in innovative cancer treatment.
About Dr Suresh Advani:
Dr Suresh Advani is renowned as the best oncologist in Mumbai with over four decades of experience in cancer care. He founded the Suresh Advani Cancer Immunotherapy Centre (SACIC) in Mumbai, which provides patients with state-of-the-art cancer care and advanced immunotherapy treatments. Dr Advani has received numerous awards and recognitions for his contributions to cancer research and treatment.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.