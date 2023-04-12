Opkey Ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction in G2’s Software Testing Report

Opkey awarded a score of 98 in customer satisfaction in G2’s latest report on software testing.
— Pankaj Goel, CEO of Opkey
DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, a leading provider of software testing and automation solutions, announced today that it has been ranked first for customer satisfaction in G2’s report on software testing for Winter 2023. The report evaluated 30+ software testing tools based on user satisfaction and market presence.
Opkey achieved a satisfaction score of 98. This ranking is a testament to Opkey’s commitment to providing customers with the highest quality software testing solutions, as well as white-glove customer support. It also reflects continued and steady progress towards the company’s goal of delivering the highest tier of automated testing services.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as a top software testing tool," said Pankaj Goel, CEO of Opkey. "This achievement is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We remain dedicated to providing our customers with simply the best." Opkey provides no-code, out of the box testing solutions for over 14 packaged applications, including Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, and Workday. The company specializes in quarterly patch updates, migrations, ad-hoc, and custom testing needs.
Opkey's software testing and automation solutions help organizations streamline their software testing processes and reduce the time and effort required to identify and resolve software issues. With Opkey, organizations can ensure that their software applications are reliable, scalable, and secure, enabling them to deliver a superior customer experience. The score of 98 is a reflection of what Opkey customers experience every day.
Opkey is accelerating and innovating test automation for web, mobile and ERP applications. Opkey’s no-code platform instantly generates the test cases you need and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 14+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry Analysts like IDC, Gartner and Forrester, Opkey is redefining the future of Test Automation.
Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients, and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia
