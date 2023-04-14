Magicycle Ocelot Pro - Fat Tire Ebike with Step Thru Design

Meet the Magicycle fat tire powerhouse with step thru design
ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Magicycle enjoys a well-deserved reputation for designing truly beautiful streamlined fat tire e-bikes. Indeed, Magicycle does provide a great-looking ride, which is certainly true of the Ocelot Pro. This e-bike is far more than just great to look at...it's also a reliable high-quality ride. It's definitely worth a closer look for those who are shopping for a fat tire e-bike that's powerful, comfortable, and built with excellent quality control.
Be an Informed E-bike Shopper
Shopping for an e-bike can be challenging. The e-bike market is growing by leaps and bounds every year, resulting in an amazing number of e-bike brands, types, and styles. Determining just exactly which one isn't easy, but it helps to know a few key points that consumers can use to create a short list of possibilities. The factors that most affect consumers are power, comfort, range, size accommodation, and build quality. Do the research based on these five categories and the shopper can feel good about his selection of a reliable and long-lasting fat-tire electric bike.
Motor Power and Torque
Magicycle went all-out to be certain riders of all sizes had all the power needed to handle riding any terrain. The Ocelot Pro is equipped with an amazing new hub motor that produces a full 1000 watts of peak power! This motor is an upgrade from its predecessor and has some significant enhancements. It is still the same reliable motor found on the original 26" Magicycle cruiser, but it has been tweaked just enough to increase the torque by about 12 percent. Now rated at 96 nm (Neuton Meters), its torque is equal to that of an average 800 cc motorcycle. A rider will never have to worry about moving quickly across a crowded intersection. With this kind of torque, he'll find himself conquering even the steep hills.
The Magicycle Ocelot Pro's motor is meticulously engineered to produce 96.8 Neuton meters of torque! A buyer won't find many e-bikes that can give his that kind of torque. In fact, the Ocelot Pro gives riders about the same torque as an 800cc motorcycle! He may never need all that torque, but it is very nice to know it's there! When a rider thinks about quick starts, cruising speed, and hill-climbing ability — all these are related to power and torque.
Everyone wants a fat tire e-bike equipped with a strong motor, providing plenty of torque. Those steep climbs where a person catches the best views are no fun at all without a powerful high-torque motor. The Magicycle Ocelot Pro will satisfy the demands of hill climbing, whether he rides in his neighborhood or seek out interesting off-road locations with challenging terrain.
With 1000 watts of peak power (750 watts nominal), the Ocelot Pro’s hub motor is a perfect size. If a rider settles for a 250-watt or even a 500-watt motor, his fat tire e-bike will feel underpowered on the steep hills. This upgraded motor also has an important heat-resistance feature. Not only does a rider get more power, but he also get longer motor life due to the upgraded heat resistance. The quality and longevity of an e-bike's motor are very important, as it is a significant part of any e-bike's total cost.
Long Range Capacity
Fat tire e-bike riders have the advantage of choosing to ride in a wide variety of terrains, and it's important to know they can get there and get back home on a single battery charge. Whether it's to get out and see wildlife or just get to the workplace and back home, the range is important. Everyone wants longer ranges, and many e-bike companies are quick to proclaim themselves as the "king of long-range rides." In most cases, the actual available range is very ordinary. Magicycle has actually done something to make the longer range a reality!
A regular rider might think the MAGiCYCLE Design Team would simply carry over the fabulous 52-volt battery from the original cruisers. That would have been the quick and easy route to take, but Magicycle has opted to go the extra mile. The Ocelot Pro comes with a freshly designed battery to give riders an expanded range. Even after upping the amp hours from 15 to 20, the new battery is still beautifully integrated into the frame. The 25% boost in amp hours means riders can look forward to a range of up to 75-80 miles. Of course, if they tip the scales at 275 pounds and ride mostly in hilly terrain, that will reduce the range. Wind speed, tire inflation, and the weight of accessories and other gear are also important factors in determining the range capability.
Riding in Comfort
A long-range is only helpful if an e-bike is comfortable to ride! Since riders are preparing to invest in a fat tire e-bike, chances are they plan to ride often and ride far. This makes riding comfort very important! If an ebike can't be comfortable while riding, then it will just be collecting dust in garage.
If a rider has dreamed of a smaller, stylish, quality cruiser that provides both convenience and comfort, this is it. The Ocelot Pro has a laid-back beach cruiser styling…easy to ride, beautiful, and comfortable. For riders not at ease with the big 26” cruisers, the Ocelot Pro opens up a whole new world of cruising comfort. It is available in a choice of step-over or step-thru models.
A key component of e-bike comfort is frame sizing. Many e-bike manufacturers base the frame sizing on seat tube length. That’s unfortunate because seat tube length is not a key criterion. Far more important are body-hand distance adjustment and seat low-arc sag design so that riders have enough stand-over distance for their leg inseam length.
The Magicycle designers take these key ergonomics as the primary criteria as they work on the design of an e-bike, especially a long-range e-bike like the Ocelot Pro. They know Ocelot riders will take longer rides, and this makes comfort even more important. The frame geometry and quality materials make the Magicycle riding frame triangle the foundation of “the most comfortable ride ever.” Ocelot Pro owners give great feedback about the ability to take long rides comfortably without tiring.
The Magicycle Design Team has engineered the Ocelot Pro's frame in a way that allows the pedals to be moved forward by 5cm, allowing riders to stretch their legs naturally. Five centimeters doesn't seem like much at first, but it is enough to help riders with a height of 5’5‘’ to 6‘5’’ to adjust to the most comfortable riding posture. At the same time, riders under 5'5" remain very comfortable. Magicycle owners pedal comfortably and exert smooth force, making long-distance riding easy and effortless. This helps maximize the comfort, power, and efficiency of every pedal stroke, even for shorter riders.
It may seem counter-intuitive, but aluminum is a more rigid metal than steel, so the Magicycle frame uses a high-strength aluminum alloy. It flexes less under heavy pedal pressure than does a steel frame. The result is that more energy from the effort of pedaling goes directly to turning the wheel, and almost zero energy is wasted in flexing the frame. All this comfort is a result of using the most advanced aluminum frame technology. With the resulting lightweight and strong durability, Magicycle again scores high in rider comfort and safety.
On and Off with Ease
Every rider wants the opportunity to mount and dismount with ease. Countless numbers of consumers have purchased full-size fat tire e-bikes only to discover it is not the best size. Riders with less than average height or with physical challenges often find that the big cruisers with 26" tires are not easy to handle.
The Ocelot Pro is designed with a very popular step-thru frame. For people with various physical challenges that make biking difficult, step-thru e-bikes are making it possible to return to biking. Even older senior adults are re-discovering the joy of bike riding. The pedal assist aspect of e-bikes is making life more enjoyable for thousands of who thought they would never ride a bike again. In addition to the motor, the availability of step-thru e-bikes is very important. Simply put, it is just much easier to get on and off a step-thru e-bike.
Step-thru electric bikes are becoming more and more popular among e-bike enthusiasts. Some shoppers just like the looks of the step-thru bike frames, but many e-bike fans prefer step-thru e-bikes for the advantages they offer. Even people of average height may find it challenging to swing a leg over a conventional step-over model, but with a true stop-thru, it's easy!
Readers who have lived beyond the age of 60 will likely recall the term "girl's bike." In those long-gone years, it referred to what everyone now calls a step-thru bike. There was a time when most girls and women were expected to wear a skirt or dress in public. Of course, a step-thru frame made it much easier to ride a bike while wearing a dress or skirt. Those days are now buried in history, and men and women alike are enjoying the benefits of a fat tire e-bike in the step-thru style.
The Number One Factor is Quality
Power, range, comfort, and size convenience are all important factors in considering an e-bike, but nothing is as vital as the safety of the rider. This is absolutely essential for every e-bike shopper. The very critical key to rider safety is quality control during the production of an e-bike. Unless quality is assured in every step of manufacturing, rider safety is questionable.
Most shoppers do not realize that the MAGiCYCLE company has been producing e-bikes for 16 years before introducing any e-bikes to the US market. From the beginning, MAGiCYCLE has chosen to focus on quality control. Many e-bike brands cannot do this, simply because they do not own a factory. How can a company expect to have effective quality control if they don’t even own the factory? The answer is very simple -- it cannot.
Magicycle has exemplary quality control over the entire bike-building process, from design to manufacture to shipping. When a Magicycle Ocelot Pro arrives at the doorstep of a new owner, the box contains an e-bike that will last a very long time and is already 90% assembled. It is a streamlined fat tire e-bike designed to give reliable service, long life, and a safe riding experience. Quality matters — don’t settle for an e-bike from a brand that does not own the factory.
Magicycle Ocelot Pro Specifications
Battery: 52V 20Ah lithium battery
Charger: Short-circuit proof 3.0A fast smart charger
Range: 60-80 miles
Controller: 52V 750W FOC smart controller (IPX8)
Hub Motor: 750W brushless gear motor
Display: Color LCD display with USB charging
Total Payload Capacity: 350lbs
Weight: 76lbs/34.5kg
Frame size: 18"
Pedal Assist: Intelligent 7 levels pedal assist with 12 magnet cadence sensor
Tires: 26" x 4" Kenda fat tires
Front Fork: Alloy hydraulic suspension front fork with lockout and adjustment
Brake Lever: Aluminum alloy comfort grip levers with motor cutoff switch
Throttle: Half-twist throttle
Lights: Integrated front and brake lights
Pedal: Wellgo alloy pedal with reflectors
Freewheel: Shimano-14-28T BROWN/BK
Bike Frame: 6061 aluminum frame
Brake: Tektro 180mm Hydraulic Disc Brakes
Front Light: 6V LED light
Chain: KMC chain
Saddle: Soft and comfortable
Stem: MA-400 SSABK
Seat Post: Diameter 30.9mm length 300mm
Crank: 42T,170mm forged alloy, dual-sided bash guard
Kickstand: Heavy-duty aluminum
Gearing: Shimano 7-speed gear shift system
Spokes: 13 Gauge on the front / 12 Gauge on the back
For those who are shopping for a new fat tire e-bike with all the advantages of the step-thru design and produced under strict quality control, be sure to look at the Magicycle Ocelot Pro. No other 20" step-thru fat tire e-bike in the same price range can measure up to this all-terrain long-range fat tire e-bike from Magicycle.
