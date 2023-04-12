Recombinant DNA Technology Market Size Expected To Reach $1 Trillion By 2027

Recombinant DNA Technology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Recombinant DNA Technology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the recombinant DNA technology market. As per TBRC’s recombinant DNA technology market forecast, the recombinant DNA technology market size is expected to reach $1.06 trillion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.13%.

The increasing number of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the recombinant DNA technology industry. North America is expected to hold the largest recombinant DNA technology industry share. Major players in the recombinant DNA technology industry include Profacgen, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, GenScript, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi.

Recombinant DNA Technology Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Recombinant Protein Drugs, Vaccines, Genetically Modified Crops, Expression Systems, Cell and Gene Therapy, Gene Editing

2) By Component Type: Expression System, Cloning Vector

3) By Application Type: Food And Agriculture, Health And Disease, Environment, Other Application Types

4) By End-Use Type: Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Government Research Institutes, Other End-Use Types

Recombinant DNA technology refers to fusing DNA molecules from other organisms and inserting those DNA molecules into a host organism to build a new genetic combinations useful for science, medicine, agriculture, and industry. The recombinant DNA technology is used to address health issues by creating new medications and vaccines.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Recombinant DNA Technology Market Trends

4. Recombinant DNA Technology Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Recombinant DNA Technology Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

