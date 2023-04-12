Flavored Yogurt Market Size Expected To Reach $74 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's Flavored Yogurt Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Flavored Yogurt Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the flavored yogurt market. As per TBRC’s flavored yogurt market forecast, the flavored yogurt market size is expected to reach $74.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7%.

The increasing health consciousness among consumers is expected to drive the growth of the flavored yogurt industry going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest flavored yogurt industry share. Major players in the flavored yogurt industry include Danone SA, Lactalis, Chobani, Arla Foods amba, Emmi Nederland BV, Ultima Foods, Nestlé SA, Sodiaal, Müller Corner.

Flavored Yogurt Market Segments

1) By Type: Organic, Conventional

2) By Form: Spoonable, Drinkable

3) By Flavor: Strawberry, Blueberry, Vanilla, Peach, Other Flavors

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End Use: Food And Beverage Industry, HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, Cafe), Household Retail

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2093&type=smp

Flavored yogurt refers to semi-fluid fermented milk food that contains added flavors. Lactic acid-producing bacteria are used for the fermentation of milk to produce yogurt.

Read More On The Flavored Yogurt Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flavored-yogurt-global-market-report

