Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Tuberculosis Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the tuberculosis diagnostics market. As per TBRC’s tuberculosis diagnostics market forecast, the tuberculosis diagnostics market size is expected to reach $2.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The rise in the incidence of tuberculosis is driving the demand for the tuberculosis diagnostics industry going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest tuberculosis diagnostics industry share. Major players in the tuberculosis diagnostics industry include Hologic Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens AG, Akonni Biosystems Inc., Alere Inc., Par Pharmaceutical.

Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Segments

1) By Type: Radiographic Test, Laboratory Test, Nucleic Acid Testing, Cytokine Detection Test, Drug Resistance Test, Other Diagnostic Test Types

2) By Test: Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT), Skin Test / Mantoux Test (TST), Blood Test / Serology Test, SMEAR Microscopy, Cultured-Based Tests, Radiography Tests, Other Test

3) By Disease Stage: Latent Tuberculosis, Active Tuberculosis

4) By End User: Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Physician’s Office Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Academics and Research Facilities

Tuberculosis diagnostics refers to a tool or test with high sensitivity and specificity for TB diagnosis and tracking the effectiveness of treatment. Tuberculosis diagnostics are used to identify acid-fast bacilli (AFB) in clinical specimens and to detect tuberculosis.

