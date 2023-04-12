Akaal Tech & Agro and Stellence Pharmscience to Develop New Formulations and Products for Agriculture

SHEPPARTON, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Akaal Tech and Agro Pty Ltd, (ATA) and Stellence Pharmscience Private Limited (SPPL) announced collaboration to develop novel formulations and products in the agrochemicals space. Both companies are collaborating to do research and development in finding novel formulations and combinations as agro products ensuring minimal environmental impact, enhanced efficacy and the potential to develop least resistance.
Herbicides and pesticides find large applications in the global agriculture sector and the collaborators believe its product formulations can do with several improvements including reduced resistance, increased efficacy, avoid repeat use and minimise the environmental impact. Focus of the collaboration is to bring solutions to such problems and resolving widespread issues that affect many cash crops, vegetables and more.
“Better resultant quality and higher yields are desired in many cash crops where our regional companies are expected to join forces to obtain the next generation of agrochemical formulations/products. This is an exciting time to work together on a novel and noble project where the resistance and environment impact are taken as top priority and we will put in our best joint efforts” said Dr Akash Mathur, CEO and Director, Stellence, India and Mr Bobby Sandhu, Co-Founder of Akaal Tech & Agro, Australia.
About the collaborators:
Akaal Tech & Agro Pty Ltd; is an Australian biotech company, developing novel products for the agrochemicals, cosmetics, food supplement and the pharma sectors.
Stellence Pharmscience Pvt. Ltd; is based in Bangalore, India and has multimodal capability including manufacture, formulations and product testing.
For further information, contact
gautam@akaaltechagro.com
sabil.t@stellencepharmscience.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.