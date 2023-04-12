Mother's Day Gift Guide Award Winning Set

BioTech Beauty - Targeted Anti-Aging Collection for Hard-2-Treat Areas
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BioNova Lab a NY based biopharma company providing treatments in cosmeceutical and personal care, today announced its Mother's Day Limited Edition Hyper-Natural™ BioTech Body Gift Duo Set with a free Gift with Purchase of a BioActive Treatment Cleanser.
The Hyper-Natural™ BioTech Body Gift Duo Set includes 2 Beauty Award Winners:
Age Control Hand, Elbow, Knee Treatment (3 in 1): 2.oz
Age Control Neck Treatment with UV Chromophores: 1.25oz
*Comes with a Free Gift with Purchase: BioActive Treatment Cleanser N.Dry: 1oz.
The Award Winning Targeted Anti-Aging Collection Limited Edition Gift Duo Set is formulated with a patented delivery system that mimics the human cell (NuCell Direct™). Founder Dr. Danielov M.D Ph.D was given honorary recognition for his development of the biotech based delivery system Nu-Cell Direct™ by Society Of Cosmetic Scientists UK (SCS).
The proven BioTech Award Winning Targeted Anti-Aging Collection combines various peptides, amino acids, proteins, carbohydrates, short-chain polypeptides, and other essential building block nutrients into NuCell Direct™ - making encapsulated active ingredients bio-available to the skin.
BioNova Lab combined its best sellers into a Bundle Gift for mature and sensitive skin and paired it with a free Gift. The result-oriented treatments provide therapeutic results targeting the:
Age Control Hand/Elbow/Knee areas - formulated to repair collagen activity helping firm and repair thin, papery skin & dark spots the treatment also combines vital nutrients that help improve sebum output helping repair mild to sever dryness and ideal for psoriasis and eczema prone skin. Designed to firm and treat dryness it can be used on the hands, elbows, knees and other body areas. The Age Control Neck Cream - formulated for sensitive skin provides firming, hydration and helps to even skin tone helping lift and tone creepy skin.
Both treatments provide visible results in 7 days.
The Bioactive Treatment Cleanser for Normal to Dry Skin is the additional Free Gift that provides therapeutic treatment results for sensitive, rosacea prone skin. The formulation is Oil-Free, Sulfate-Free.
Formulations include UV Chromophores a nutrient that helps strengthen the skin barrier againest environmental factors.
The BN Science Collection by BioNova Lab is retailed with Macys.com.
BioNova originally launched in 2004 with its Customized Software Skincare Treatments retailing for over 15 years and now launched its affordable ready to wear collection with Macys.com. Focusing on providing BioTech Treatments focused on alternative to fillers with its 7 SKU Award Winning Targeted Anti-Aging Collection provides first of its kind targeted zone treatments for the Forehead, Upper Lip Wrinkles, Nose-to-Mouth Wrinkles and other targeted areas. Botox and filler alternative for at home care providing therapeutic treatments effects stimulating the skin to naturally regenerate fine to deep wrinkles using patented technology of a delivery system that Mimics the Human Cell (Nu-Cell Direct TM).
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.