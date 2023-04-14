RBD Instruments announcess 9103 USB picoammeter sweepstakes

Submit Release
BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RBD Instruments is excited to announce a springtime 2023 sweepstakes giveaway of one of their most popular products, the 9103 USB Picoammeter. This device is a favorite of engineers and scientists in academia and industry.

RBD Instruments’ 9103 picoammeter accurately measures low DC currents in the range of nanoamps (10-9 amps) to milliamps (10-3 amps) and is used worldwide by technicians, engineers, and scientists for research and development, production support, and troubleshooting.

The 9103 is not a typical picoammeter that displays only current. The Actuel software that is included with the 9103 allows graphing of current vs. time as well as saving the data in ASCII format.

And the 9103 can be programed via a simple ASCII command set, or by LabVIEW. All functions, such as current range, sample time, bias, and grounding, can be changed by the user. Data can be logged and graphed in a variety of output options. The sync feature allows multiple 9103 picoammeters to be operated simultaneously.

In addition, the 9103 can be floated up to +/- 5,000 volts DC, which opens a whole new world of research and testing applications that previously were not possible.

For more information about the 9103 USB Picoammeter and to enter the sweepstakes, visit www.rbdinstruments.com.

The winner of the giveaway will be announced on June 21st, 2023

