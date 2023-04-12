CELEBRATE EARTH DAY 2023 WITH BOXLUNCH’S EXCLUSIVE NEW THE LORD OF THE RINGS™ INSPIRED COLLECTION IN-STORES AND ONLINE

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BOXLUNCH, the ultimate destination for pop culture merchandise, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, are proud to announce its exclusive collection celebrating Earth Day 2023 featuring The Lord of the Rings™. This Exclusive Earth Day 2023 collection will be available online and in-store NOW!
As a company committed to making a difference in the world, BOXLUNCH is excited to launch its special collection celebrating Earth Day 2023, bringing together some of the most beloved and iconic characters in pop culture. Select items from The Lord of the Rings™ Collection feature special eco-friendly seed tags that can be planted to grow poppies to celebrate the theme of regeneration and new life inspired by the books and movies.
"We're thrilled to launch an Earth Day collection that showcases our commitment to making a positive impact on the environment," said Rick Vargas, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing, "With our popular The Lord of the Rings™ merchandise, we're providing fans with the opportunity to celebrate Earth Day 2023 in a fun and meaningful way!"
The BOXLUNCH exclusive Earth Day Collection is available online and in-store, with a wide range of products to choose from. From t-shirts and toys to accessories and home goods, customers can find their favorite characters and show their support for the planet. BOXLUNCH is proud to make sustainability and charitable giving part of their business model, with every purchase made through BOXLUNCH resulting in a meal donated through their partnership with Feeding America. Celebrate Earth Day with BOXLUNCH and help make a positive impact on the planet. Shop the new Earth Day Collection online or visit a store near you NOW. Check out the collection online at https://boxlun.ch/EarthDay
About BoxLunch
BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships. To join the movement and help in the fight against hunger visit BoxLunch in-store or online at www.boxlunch.com to learn more on how you can get involved in your local community. BoxLunch is headquartered in CA and currently operates over 221 stores throughout the US. For more information, please visit our e-commerce website and Facebook.com/boxlunchgifts or follow us on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram at @BoxLunchGifts.
*For every $10 spent, BoxLunch will donate at least one meal to Feeding America. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. BoxLunch guarantees a minimum of 5,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $500,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from January 29, 2023 to February 3, 2024. Meal claim valid as of 12/5/18 and subject to change.
Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.
