Scripophily.com's RM Smythe Old Company Stock Research Service Celebrates 143 Years of Continuous Services Since 1880

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RM Smythe Old Company Stock Research Service is celebrating 143 years of continuous old stock and bond research services. The service was founded in 1880 by Roland M. Smythe and was later expanded with the addition of Marvyn Scudder and Robert D. Fisher. In 2011, Scripophily.com, the parent company of Old Company Research Service, acquired the old stock & bond business research service correspondence, archives and copyrights from Herzog & Co., Inc. (formally R.M. Smythe Old Stock Research Services). The acquisition included all reference material published by the Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals, and Herzog & Co., Inc.

Since the acquisition, we have successfully amalgamated the archives, repositories and resources into our proprietary information management systems. Under the direction of trained old stock research professionals, the data merger has ensured our continual commitment to quality and value with efficient access to this previously hard to recover information for a cost effective price.

The old company and securities research service provides investigative analysis for financial and accounting firms, professionals, attorneys, investors, estates and trusts in cases of questioned securities and lost company identities. The research investigations will probe into the corporate history, capital changes, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, legal proceedings, regulatory filings, and analysis of companies to assess the disposition of financial holdings.

Stock certificates are collected and given as gifts because of their historical significance, beauty and artwork, autographs, notoriety, as well as many other factors. The supply of new certificates reaching the collector market has been substantially reduced due to changes in state laws and stock exchanges rules. Many companies are no longer required to issue physical stock and bond certificates, a process called “dematerialization.”

Scripophily (scrip-ah-fil-ly) is the name of the hobby of collecting old stock and bond certificates. Certificate values range from a few dollars to more than $500,000 for the most unique and rare items. Tens of thousands of Scripophily buyers worldwide include casual collectors, corporate archives, business executives, museums and serious collectors. Due to the computer age, more and more stock and bonds are issued electronically which means fewer paper certificates are being issued. As a result, demand for paper certificates is increasing while supply is decreasing.

Our company has been featured on CNBC, USA Today, Associated Press, Reuters, Nightline, Today Show, Baltimore Sun, and Washington Post and in many other media publications. Scripophily.com has items on display in museums around the world.

Scripophily.com and Old Company Research Services was founded by Bob Kerstein (Bob.com). Bob is a retired CPA and CGMA, and has more than 46 years of senior management experience in the Cellular, Cable TV, Satellite, Internet, Professional Sports and Entertainment Industries. Bob is also the President of the Professional Scripophily Traders Association (PSTA) and a board member of the International Bond and Share Society.

