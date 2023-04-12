IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Scripophily.com's RM Smythe Old Company Stock Research Service Celebrates 143 Years of Continuous Services Since 1880

RM Smythe Since 1880

RM Smythe Since 1880

Scripophily.com is the Gift of History

Scripophily.com is the Gift of History

Scripophily - The Gift of History

Scripophily - Authentic Collectible Stock and Bond Certificates

Scripophily.com is the Leading Old Stock Researching Company, and Buyer and Seller of Collectible Stock and Bond Certificates

RM Smythe researching of old stock and bond certificates provides information in determining redeemable worth as a financial security and collectible value. RM Smythe was founded in 1880.”
— Bob Kerstein, Founder Scripophily.com

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RM Smythe Old Company Stock Research Service is celebrating 143 years of continuous old stock and bond research services. The service was founded in 1880 by Roland M. Smythe and was later expanded with the addition of Marvyn Scudder and Robert D. Fisher. In 2011, Scripophily.com, the parent company of Old Company Research Service, acquired the old stock & bond business research service correspondence, archives and copyrights from Herzog & Co., Inc. (formally R.M. Smythe Old Stock Research Services). The acquisition included all reference material published by the Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals, and Herzog & Co., Inc.

Since the acquisition, we have successfully amalgamated the archives, repositories and resources into our proprietary information management systems. Under the direction of trained old stock research professionals, the data merger has ensured our continual commitment to quality and value with efficient access to this previously hard to recover information for a cost effective price.

The old company and securities research service provides investigative analysis for financial and accounting firms, professionals, attorneys, investors, estates and trusts in cases of questioned securities and lost company identities. The research investigations will probe into the corporate history, capital changes, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, legal proceedings, regulatory filings, and analysis of companies to assess the disposition of financial holdings.

In addition to the potential redeemable value sought by investors, Scripophily.com offers insight into the secondary historical finance market by assessing any possible collectible value. SCRIPOPHILY is the hobby of collecting authentic old stock and bond certificates. The name resulted from the combining of the English and Greek words "scrip” represents an ownership right and the word "philos" meaning to love.

Stock certificates are collected and given as gifts because of their historical significance, beauty and artwork, autographs, notoriety, as well as many other factors. The supply of new certificates reaching the collector market has been substantially reduced due to changes in state laws and stock exchanges rules. Many companies are no longer required to issue physical stock and bond certificates, a process called “dematerialization.”

Scripophily (scrip-ah-fil-ly) is the name of the hobby of collecting old stock and bond certificates. Certificate values range from a few dollars to more than $500,000 for the most unique and rare items. Tens of thousands of Scripophily buyers worldwide include casual collectors, corporate archives, business executives, museums and serious collectors. Due to the computer age, more and more stock and bonds are issued electronically which means fewer paper certificates are being issued. As a result, demand for paper certificates is increasing while supply is decreasing.

Our company has been featured on CNBC, USA Today, Associated Press, Reuters, Nightline, Today Show, Baltimore Sun, and Washington Post and in many other media publications. Scripophily.com has items on display in museums around the world.

Scripophily.com /Old Company Research Service, founding member of the Old Stock Exchange, is the successor company to all material published by the Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals,R.M. Smythe Stock Research Service, and the Herzog & Co., Inc. obsolete research services. These services have been performed continuously for over 143 years since 1880. We are the leading provider of authentic stock certificates, autographs, and old company stock research services.

Scripophily.com and Old Company Research Services was founded by Bob Kerstein (Bob.com). Bob is a retired CPA and CGMA, and has more than 46 years of senior management experience in the Cellular, Cable TV, Satellite, Internet, Professional Sports and Entertainment Industries. Bob is also the President of the Professional Scripophily Traders Association (PSTA) and a board member of the International Bond and Share Society.

For more information on Scripophily.com®, visit https://www.scripophily.com, https://www.oldcompany.com, https://www.scripophily.net, http://www.RMSmythe.com, http://www.bob.us, or call 1-703-787-3552.

Bob Kerstein
Scripophily.com
+1 7037873552
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Stock Certificate Garage Sale Find: $130 Million in Coke Stock? Inside Edition with Bob Kerstein

You just read:

Scripophily.com's RM Smythe Old Company Stock Research Service Celebrates 143 Years of Continuous Services Since 1880

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Bob Kerstein
Scripophily.com
+1 7037873552
Company/Organization
Scripophily.com
3647 Elderberry Place
Fairfax, Virginia, 22033
United States
+1 703-787-3552
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

CORPORATE PROFILE Scripophily.com LLC, The Gift of History and RM Smythe, are leading providers of collectible stock and bond certificates and other old paper items. We provide research information on old stocks and companies through our affiliated company RM Smythe Old Company Research at RM Smythe.com and OldCompany.com. Our Old Company Stock Research Service is the successor to the archives, publishing rights and copyrights on obsolete research reference material published by the RM Smythe, Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals, and the Herzog & Co., Inc. obsolete research services, which have performed expert old stock research services continuously since 1880. We are committed to help promote the importance of financial history around the world. In doing this, we will professionally provide unique products and services to our customers in a competitive manner. We will always strive for 100% customer satisfaction.

CORPORATE PROFILE Scripophily.com LLC, The Gift of History and RM Smythe, are leading providers of collectible stock and bond certificates and other old paper items. We provide research information on old stocks and companies through our affiliated company RM Smythe Old Company Research at RM Smythe.com and OldCompany.com. Our Old Company Stock Research Service is the successor to the archives, publishing rights and copyrights on obsolete research reference material published by the RM Smythe, Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals, and the Herzog & Co., Inc. obsolete research services, which have performed expert old stock research services continuously since 1880. We are committed to help promote the importance of financial history around the world. In doing this, we will professionally provide unique products and services to our customers in a competitive manner. We will always strive for 100% customer satisfaction.

More From This Author
Scripophily.com's RM Smythe Old Company Stock Research Service Celebrates 143 Years of Continuous Services Since 1880
International Bond and Share Society Announces Changes to the Leadership Team
Scripophily.net Offers Unique Collecting Opportunities with Rare and Historical Stocks and Bonds
View All Stories From This Author