Inslee appoints Eric Pettigrew as director of the Washington State Lottery Commission

Gov. Jay Inslee today named Eric Pettigrew to serve as director of the Washington State Lottery Commission, effective May 1, 2023.

Pettigrew replaces Marcus Glasper, who left the position at the end of March to become director the Department of Licensing. The governor is grateful to Josh Johnston for serving as the Lottery's acting director.

Pettigrew is currently vice president of government relations & outreach at Seattle Kraken Hockey, a position he has held since 2019.

“Eric has an impressive track record of leadership, collaborating with others and success as a legislator and public servant. I know he will lead the Lottery with integrity and ensuring the trust of the people we serve,” Inslee said. “I look forward to working with Eric as Washington's Lottery continues to provide entertainment for Washingtonians to enjoy responsibly, while creating revenue for our state's early childhood education program and our nation-leading college grant program. I also want to thank Josh for his ongoing leadership at the Lottery. I deeply appreciate his service and his help in facilitating this transition.”

Pettigrew has decades of experience in public service. From 2003 to 2021, he represented the residents of Washington's 37th legislative district in Washington's House of Representatives, including 10 years as Caucus Chair. During his tenure, he championed funding for economic development initiatives, community programs and public transit. He also secured key funding to bolster foster care programs, expand higher education opportunities for incarcerated individuals and to promote charter schools in his district, among other accomplishments.

Pettigrew has served on a number of volunteer boards, including Rainier Vista and King County Boys and Girls Clubs, Greater Seattle Business Chamber, Edgar Martinez Foundation, ACT Theater Group, and the Pike Place Market Foundation. He currently serves on the boards of the United Way of King County, the Pacific Science Center, Casey Family Programs and the Seattle Chamber of Commerce.

Pettigrew is a native of Los Angeles, California and has lived in Washington for more than 30 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in public policy and sociology from Oregon State University, and a Master’s in Social Work from the University of Washington.

Photo of Eric Pettigrew.