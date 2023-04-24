Marshall Goldsmith, Esteemed Executive Coach, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Executive Leadership Coach - 2023”

Marshall Goldmith

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marshall Goldsmith, esteemed executive coach, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- "Best Executive Leadership Coach - 2023", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed nine years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Marshall Goldsmith into our BoLAA family."

Dr. Marshall Goldsmith has been recognized as one of the Top Ten Business Thinkers in the World and the top-rated executive coach at the Thinkers50 ceremony in London since 2011. Published in 2015, his book Triggers is a Wall Street Journal and New York Times #1 Bestseller! He’s also the author of New York Times best seller and #1 Wall Street Journal Business Book What Got You Here Won’t Get You There, winner of the Harold Longman Award as Best Business Book of the Year.

With a PhD from UCLA, Marshall is a pioneer 360-degree feedback as a leadership development tool. His early efforts in providing feedback and then following-up with executives to measure changes in behavior were precursors to what eventually evolved as the field of executive coaching.

With nearly 40 years of hands-on experience, Marshall Goldsmith is the leading expert on leadership and coaching for behavioral change.

His singular ability to get results for top leaders has drawn over 150 CEOs and their management teams to address change in the workplace.

They want what Dr. Goldsmith offers: practical and proven methods.

For more information about Marshall Goldsmith, please visit https://marshallgoldsmith.com/.