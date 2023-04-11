UiB events during One Ocean Week 2023

On Saturday 15 April tall ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl returns to Bergen and this marks the start of the first annual One Ocean Week. The city centre of Bergen will be one big festival of ocean related events. This page shows the University of Bergen's activities during the week. All activities are free and open to all.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.