UiB events during One Ocean Week 2023

On Saturday 15 April tall ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl returns to Bergen and this marks the start of the first annual One Ocean Week. The city centre of Bergen will be one big festival of ocean related events. This page shows the University of Bergen's activities during the week. All activities are free and open to all.

