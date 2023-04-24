Ed Kushins, Vacation Property Entrepreneur, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Vacation Property Services - 2023”

Ed Kushins

We're honored to include Ed Kushins into our BoLAA family.” — Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Kushins, vacation property visionary and entrepreneur, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- "Best Vacation Property Services - 2023", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed nine years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Ed Kushins into our BoLAA family."

A former US Navy Submarine Officer and successful businessman, in 1992 Ed created HomeExchange.com, one of the first online communities on the internet, pioneering the sharing economy before the term was even coined, paving the way for companies such as Uber, Airbnb, and others. The hit movie THE HOLIDAY used his site as the premise for how the Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet characters meet. A sought-after expert on travel and the sharing economy, he’s spoken at seminars, on panels, and at conferences around the world and has been featured in major media including feature articles in the NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, and numerous international publications.

After selling HomeExchange.com in 2017, Ed saw the opportunity for blending owning and sharing to allow millions of families to realize their dream of owning a vacation home. His vision for VacationPropertyPartners.com is an easy-to-use website that incorporates tools and features that make owning a vacation home with a partner affordable, comfortable and worry-free. Vacation Property Partners makes owning a vacation home more affordable for everyone by cutting the cost of ownership in half.

Ed is an active member of Rotary International and a longtime supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project. When he’s not roaming the globe with his wife, Terry, he remains active by hiking, swimming, and golfing. They live in Hermosa Beach, California.