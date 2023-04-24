Bryan Cooke, Art Services Expert, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Art Services Business - 2023”

“We're honored to include Bryan Cooke into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

We're honored to include Bryan Cooke into our BoLAA family.” — Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryan Cooke, the owner of Cooke’s Crating and Fine Art Transportation, Inc., wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- "Best Art Services Business - 2023", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed nine years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Bryan Cooke into our BoLAA family."

As one of the nation's oldest and most respected fine arts handlers and shippers, Cooke’s Crating and Fine Arts Transportation is the company that many of the greatest American museums, galleries and collectors turn to for their art moving needs.

With a background of more than 40 years of art handling experience, owner Bryan Cooke has recruited a team of highly creative and skilled individuals, many of whom are working artists with advanced degrees, to provide the highest level of professional fine art services.

Our ongoing commitment and dedication to the arts has helped Cooke’s establish its reputation as one of the most reliable firms in the field.

Bryan Cooke attended Claremont Graduate School and has an MFA from the University of Southern California. Bryan has been involved in art services since 1969 and is a recognized expert in the industry. Cookes Crating and Fine Art Transportation began in 1975 specializing in art moving and storage services.

Bryan Cooke has been in the art services business more than 50 years and specializes in sculpture rigging, art logistics and packing. He served nine years on the International Convention of Fine Art Transporters Board. He is also founder of ARCS, the Association of Registrars & Collections Specialists, and was a co-founder of PACCIN, the Packing and Collections Care Information Network.

Cooke’s Crating and Fine Art Transportation, Inc., is based in Los Angeles, California.