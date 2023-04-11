Submit Release
The Government of the People’s Republic of China is pleased to announce its Masters and Doctoral scholarship programme for the academic year 2023 for eligible and interested senior government officials. The Scholarships are fully funded and offer a wide range of programs at various Chinese universities.

Interested candidates are required to submit applications for University placement and scholarship online. The same documents are to be submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade before the deadline of May 15th, 2023.

Please note application due dates differ for institutions. Interested candidates are encouraged note the deadline for both University and scholarship, and ensure separate submissions (online) are made for the University and scholarship respectively.

For any queries regarding the above, and specific details of the enlisted training programs. Please liaise with the Asia & Africa Political Desk of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade. The Ministry’s focal point of contact is Ms Gwen Halemaku, email address: Gwen. Halemaku@mfaet.gov.sb

 

Refer to button below to download the 2023 Long Term Academic Program

