Christina Rowe and Wendy Aimee Porter, Two Powerful Women, Are Assisting Others in Monetizing Their Brands Through Influence

With powerhouse women and social media influencers Christina Rowe and Wendy Aimee Porter, learn how to become a top influencer and make an impact.

Top Social Media influencers and successful business owners Christina Rowe, the founder of Women Helping Women Entrepreneurs, and Wendy Aimee Porter, the founder of BossLadies Mindset, have joined forces to help women monetize their brands through influence marketing.

These two powerhouse women are thrilled to announce their free webinar event, Influencer Cash Infusion Workshop. They have the most prominent women empowerment channels on Instagram, with 1.5 million followers, and the largest group for women entrepreneurs on Facebook, with over 680K members.

Through influencer marketing, Wendy and Christina hope to assist other women in making a difference in the world and monetize their brands to achieve authority and respect.

"The Influencer Cash Infusion Workshop is exactly what I needed. My biggest takeaway from the program was the lesson on the money mindset. I am so grateful for this group that allows us to grow our businesses. I highly recommend this workshop," reviews a satisfied client.

In the 90-minute FREE Influencer Cash Infusion Workshop, attendants learn how to:

- Become verified on INC. Magazine

- Learn how to get an interview on Meta's "She Means Business."

- Attendants will learn how to become a contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine

- They will learn how to use publicity to monetize their brands

- Learn how to achieve 10K followers on Instagram and Facebook channels

- Discover how to produce viral content utilizing AI technology that creates enormous amounts of new leads without advertisements, and much more!

Wendy Aimee Porter founded BossLadies Mindset, the largest Women's Empowerment Network for Soulful CEOs on social media. She is a money manifestor and a trained women's empowerment business coach.

Christina Rowe is a marketing professional, author, and speaker. Women Helping Women Entrepreneurs, a global online network of over 670,000 female entrepreneurs, is founded by her. She is also the creator of the Stand Out Online Membership program and the founder of Stand Out Media Group.

In a separate review, another client raves about how attending the Influencer Cash Infusion Workshop was her best decision.

"If you want to improve your life, and monetize your brand, then Influencer Cash Infusion Workshop is the place to be. This is a secure atmosphere in which you will learn and grow. The Influencer Cash Infusion Workshop has unquestionably changed my life."

In Conclusion

Wendy and Christina are enthusiastic about helping other women through influencer marketing so that they may make a difference in the world and monetize their businesses to attain their desired success.

The free 90-minute Influencer Cash Infusion Workshop is held monthly by the dynamic pair; to register, visit www.influencercashmachine.com or contact them using the information provided.

Media Contact

Women Helping Women Entrepreneurs/BossLadies Mindset

Christina Rowe

732-501-6445

United States