Tony's Delicious Cajun Twist on a Classic Deviled Egg

OPELOUSAS, La., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Put a new spin on a classic deviled egg this spring! Whether you are trying to decide what to do with all those eggs the Easter Bunny hid, or looking for a devilishly delicious picnic treat, Tony Chachere's Fried Deviled Eggs are crunchy, creamy, Creole, and have an inviting flavor that will have you savoring every bite.

TONY'S FRIED DEVILED EGGS
By: @firehousegrub 
INGREDIENTS
6 Extra Large Eggs
Frying Oil
½ Cup Mayonnaise
1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard
1 Tablespoon Dill Pickles, Finely Chopped
2 Teaspoons Tony's Original Creole Seasoning
Flour
1 Egg, Beaten
Panko Breadcrumbs
1 Jalapeño, Thinly Sliced

PREPARATION
Prep Time:       15 Minutes
Cook Time:      30 Minutes
Serves:            3-4

  1. Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Drop eggs in water. Cover and reduce heat to low. Continue to cook for 13 minutes.
  2. Remove eggs from the pot and transfer to a bowl with ice water.
  3. While the eggs are cooling, make the topping by combining mayo, mustard, dill pickles, and seasoning in a bowl.
  4. Peel eggs and cut them in half. Take out yolks and put them in a bowl with other ingredients. Stir to combine.
  5. Heat frying oil to medium-high heat. Coat egg whites in flour; dredge them in the beaten eggs; then coat them in panko breadcrumbs.
  6. Fry until golden brown. Remove and place on a paper towel to drain the grease.
  7. Place the filling in a sandwich baggie and cut the corner off. Squirt filling onto each fried egg. Garnish with sliced jalapeños and a sprinkle of Tony's and enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's® 
For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.

tonychachere.com
#PassAGoodTime
@tonychacheres

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tonys-delicious-cajun-twist-on-a-classic-deviled-egg-301794950.html

SOURCE Tony Chachere's

