Tony's Delicious Cajun Twist on a Classic Deviled Egg

OPELOUSAS, La., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Put a new spin on a classic deviled egg this spring! Whether you are trying to decide what to do with all those eggs the Easter Bunny hid, or looking for a devilishly delicious picnic treat, Tony Chachere's Fried Deviled Eggs are crunchy, creamy, Creole, and have an inviting flavor that will have you savoring every bite.
TONY'S FRIED DEVILED EGGS
By: @firehousegrub
INGREDIENTS
6 Extra Large Eggs
Frying Oil
½ Cup Mayonnaise
1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard
1 Tablespoon Dill Pickles, Finely Chopped
2 Teaspoons Tony's Original Creole Seasoning
Flour
1 Egg, Beaten
Panko Breadcrumbs
1 Jalapeño, Thinly Sliced
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 30 Minutes
Serves: 3-4
About Tony Chachere's®
For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.
tonychachere.com
#PassAGoodTime
@tonychacheres
