Rock-scaling work along Highway 1 near Hope will improve safety

CANADA, April 11 - A major rock-scaling project is about to begin along Highway 1 near Hunter Creek, about 10 kilometres west of Hope, which will protect travellers from potential rockfall.

A wildfire in September 2022 consumed vegetation along the bluff that helped bind rocks together, creating an increased risk of rockfall. This work will mitigate that risk.

Rock-scaling work will begin on April 17, 2023, and requires multiple daily short closures of the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions near near Exit 160 at Hunter Creek Road. The work is estimated to take six weeks.

Drivers can expect 10 closures of 20 minutes a day, Monday to Saturday. There will be no work on Sundays.

The full highway closures will happen on the hour, beginning at 8 a.m., with the last closure at 6 p.m. On Friday afternoons, the last closure will be at 2 p.m.

Over the Victoria Day long weekend, there will be no closures from Friday, May 19 through Monday, May 22.

The closures will result in delays for travellers of 20-35 minutes to allow the safe removal of debris. Longer delays are possible for unexpected issues.

A detour is available via Highway 7. Signs warning of Highway 1 delays will be posted in advance of detour turnoffs.

Drivers are asked to obey the direction of traffic control personnel and construction zone speed limit.

For updates, visit: www.DriveBC.ca

